How Nigerians can better secure their vehicles – Police

The Plateau Police Command has advised motorists to protect their vehicles with security gadgets.

It advised motorists to protect their vehicles with steering and pedal locks in addition to inscribing their vehicles’ registration numbers on the two windscreens, side mirrors and other parts.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Terna Tyopev, gave the advice in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the advice became necessary because of the rising incidents of car theft in the state.

“We have observed with so much concern the rising spate of car theft within Jos and the environs, this is mainly because people park their vehicles with any form of security.

“So, we want to advise car owners in Plateau to install pedal and steering locks in their vehicles in addition to other forms of security installed already.

“We also want to advise that people should inscribe their vehicles’ registration numbers on the windscreens, side mirrors and other important parts.

“We are asking the public to take all these security measures so as to curb the incidents of car theft in the state,” he said.

The police spokesperson also appealed to religious leaders to put in place security checks at their worship centres.

He urged members of the public to shun acts of violence as they go about their lawful activities and promptly report any suspicious characters or movements to the police station nearest to them.

(NAN)