Sultan calls for devolution of ‘dams’, not restructuring

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, on Monday called on Nigerians to focus on devolution of ‘dams’ rather than restructuring the country.

Mr. Abubakar made the call at the Niger State Investment Submit in Minna.

The summit which attracted economic experts, industrialists and manufacturers as well as some state governors across the country, was organised to attract investors in various fields to boost the state’s economy.

He said the nation was blessed with human and mineral resources needed to achieve greatness.

He said the Shiroro Dam in Niger, Goronyo Dam in Sokoto and several others across the country should be used to start all-year farming.

He said proper utilisation of the nation’s dams would enable farmers too produce assorted food crops for both local consumption and export.

“Rather than the clamour for restructuring the country, emphasis should be on Federal Government releasing dams across the country to state governments for massive participation of Nigerians in all-year farming seasons,” Mr. Sultan said.

“We have the ability and technical knowledge to feed the continent with what we can produce, with the required political commitment, through the provision of modern farming implements for our teaming farmers.”

He also urged Federal Government to ensure early completion of Minna to Suleja road and Ilorin to Kaduna federal roads.

He said the poor condition of the roads was affecting smooth economic development of the state and the region.

He called on the state government to ensure proper analysis and smooth implementation of programmes put forward by individuals and corporate organisations during the submit.

He said Nigeria was one of the best countries in the world with various mineral resources needed to better the lots of the public.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State commended the acting president, Yemi Osibanjo, for providing a purposeful leadership for the political growth of the country.

He said the state governors would continue to support and cooperate with the Federal Government for peace, progress and political growth of the country.

“We will continue to initiate people-oriented policies and programmes that will ensure rapid growth. ”

“Above all, various forms of security measures will be put in place to guarantee the safety of our farmers to ensure the production of assorted food crops for local consumption and export,’’ he said.

