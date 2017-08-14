33 people docked for allegedly stoning police DPO

Related News

For allegedly hurling stones at a Divisional Police Officer and his officers at a kidnappers’ hole, 33 men, including two teenagers, were on Monday brought before an Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are — Emmanuel Nwankwo, 41; Rilwan Lateef, 31; Tope Adedayo, 26; Damilola Habeeb, 20; Lawrence Ogbodo, 36; Lateef Durosomo, 29; Sakiru Alison, 31; and Maxwell Omoregbe, 30.

Others include Anuoluwapo Timothy, 21; Ayobami Eresanmi, 23; Richard Shobayo, 19; Lateef Suraju, 32; Ayodeji Olatunji, 43; Abiodun Adesina, 21; Segun Thompson, 21; John Andrew, 34; Qudus Balogun, 20; and Michael Eze, 36.

Lekan Olaogun, 27; Jotham Achineku, 20; Diya Aliyu, 25; Abiodun Olatunbosun, 20; John Michael, 29; Nnamdi Adiele, 29; Taofeek Kosubato, 13; Kazeem Arikewuyo, 39; John Any in, 32, were also docked.

Also charged are Akinyemi, 23; Muyideen Adetona, 26; Wasiu Adebisin, 25; Ekundayo Fagbenro, 40; Rafiu Abdulahi, 30; and Festus Maduneme, 32.

The accused were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful assembly and causing a breach of peace.

They all pleaded not guilty of the charges.

But the police prosecutor, Chinalu Uwadione, insisted that the accused committed the offences on August 8 at 9.00 a.m., at Obadoja Bus Stop, along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He said the accused had conspired to cause a breach of peace and held an unlawful assembly when a team of police officers arrived at the scene of a crime — the kidnappers’ hideout – which was discovered in Ijaiye axis of the expressway.

“The accused, while shouting, also pelted the policemen and the DPO of Ijaiye-Ojokoro Divisional Police Headquarters.”

The offences contravened Sections 44, 168(1), (d) and 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate admitted the accused to a bail of N100,000 each with one responsible surety each in like sum, who must show evidence of tax payment to the state government.

The case has been adjourned until September 4 for trial.

(NAN)