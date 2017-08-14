Why we are going on an indefinite strike — ASUU

and
From left: Former President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Nasir Isa; President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi; and the Vice President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, at a news conference on the state of the nation in Abuja on Monday (14/8/17). 04255/14/8/2017/Albert otu/JAU/NAN
The Academic Staff Union of Universities in Nigeria, ASUU, says it has commenced a “total and comprehensive indefinite” strike due to the federal government’s failure to fulfill the 2009 agreement made with the union.

Briefing journalists on Monday after an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council held at the University of Abuja, ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi, said the industrial action began Sunday, August 13.

He said during the strike period, there will be no teaching, examination or attendance of statutory meeting of any kind in any of ASUU’s branches till the government meets the union’s demands.

Among the issues ASUU has raised this time are the 2009 agreement and 2013 MOU are; funding for the revitalization of public universities; earned academic allowances; registration of Nigerian universities pension management company and pension matters; university staff school, fractionalisation and non payment of salaries among others.

The union called on Nigerians to prevail on owners of public universities to be alive to their responsibilities.

The ASUU president said the Wale Babalakin negotiation committee lacked powers to resolve the issue as there were unimplemented items in the 2009 Agreement.

“Issues outside Babalakin’s negotiation committee are what we discussing. We are saying that government did not continue the implementation of the existing issues from 2009 Federal government ASUU agreement. Government have abandoned implementation,” he said.

Mr. Ogunyemi said the government had ignored the education system, while the political class send their wards to private universities and universities abroad leaving public universities in Nigeria to collapse.

“Primary and secondary school system has already collapse in Nigeria but not all Nigerians have the funds to send their wards to private schools,” he said.

He said for continued productivity, employers must fulfill the minimal obligation of paying their workers’ salaries correctly and as when due.

“Our members in state universities have experienced untold hardship owing to denial of salaries for several months in Ladoke Akintola university of Technology, LAUTECH, Ondo State University of Science and Technology, OSUTECH, Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, and Ekiti State University, EKSU, among several others,” he said.

“A deliberate attempt to turn Nigerian academics to beggars and people of unsure footing must therefore be resisted by all who care about the future of our children and the transformation of our country,” he said.

Similarly, the immediate past president of the union, Nasir Fagge, said the re-negotiation agreement should have been done before now if the nation seeks to develop the education sector

“Other countries invest lots on education. In Somalia for instance, the huge chunk of allocation goes to education. If the government is interested in the development of a country, it will be interested in education,” he said.

He said the agreement was signed in 2009 but yet to be implemented.

  • George

    APC has scored another good goal.

    • Opekete

      Was it APC that negotiated the agreement in 2009? You need clarity of mind and engaged thought process to make meaningful contribution to an issue as serious as the one on hand.

    • Okokondem

      Why can’t you be objective for once in your miserable life. It’s tiring listening to you pervert every topic, every issue that matters to concerned Nigerians. It’s no secret to anyone here the only thing you are concerned about is restoring Jonathan and the PDP to power. Knowing gullible Nigerians you may actually get your wish.

      This late in the game (after 60 years since independenc) it ought to be obvious to every descerning Nigerian that the reason for our failure as a country is inherently intractable and will require a change of attitude by every one of us. It’s therefore misguided to expect any one individual or political party to change this doomed trajectory. Notice how shamelessly and cavalierly politicians switch to parties they perceive offers opportunity for malfeasance.

    • FineBoy

      Apologists of corruption.
      The harvest of today is the planting of yesterday.

      The issue here dates back 2009, six years before PMB.

      Now in your corrupted mind, APC is at fault.

      Thunder fire u

    • princegab

      Your love for odeku is doing you in.

    • ozimba

      What has Asuu strike got to do with APC? Was Apc in power 2009, why has the govt in power all these year solved the problem? More also let them (Asuu) go on , they are even worsting the situation of our educational system. Are the lectures better off? they produce halfbaked students collecting bribes to upgrade marks, they threaten students with expulsion when confronted for wrong doing like not taking the course properly, I recall we refuse taking a lecturer course bcos of high handedness and not teachimg welll, also SUG’s were relevant then what happened to student unionism? We had lecturers who were there for students. The continue strike in what ways has it helped our students ? Students will spend more years at school rather then the normal year they are suppose to graduate. After all govt will beg again and they return to classrooms .

  • Opekete

    Successive governments in this country since the time of IBB has deliberately turned blind eye to the development of education. This is done by people who have benefited by looting the commonwealth to set up private universities. This deliberate ploy to commercialize education will be the last straw to draw the ire of the masses against these evil kleptocrat in this country. When the elites decided to impoverish the future of our children by taking away education from the reach of the average Nigerians then an implosion is imminent.

  • Frank Bassey

    IF YOU LIKE, GO ON STRIKE FOR 10 YEARS. THE PRESIDENT AND HIS ASSOCIATES TRAIN THEIR CHILDREN ABROAD.

  • George

    Sai Baba and his smelling wife are in UK hospitals hence no reason to discuss with ASSU.

    Where is Tinubu the babalawo of Yorubaland.