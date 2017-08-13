Gunmen strike at another Anambra church, two killed

Related News

Some people suspected to be gunmen on Sunday, shot dead a policeman and a civilian near Assemblies of God Church, Oguta Road Onitsha, Anambra.

A witness said the gunmen had stopped near the Church, adding that on sighting some policemen at the church, they opened fire on them.

The source also said the attackers made away with the rifle of the slain policeman.

“When the firing became too hot, the policemen abandoned their patrol vehicle and ran away for safety.

“The gunmen moved to their patrol van and took a gun belonging to the policeman they killed,” he said.

The witness said he could not identify the number of armed men involved.

Another witness said, “Gunmen on Okada (motorcycle) shot a policeman and collected his rifle.

They also shot dead an Okada man while escaping and the passenger he was carrying was injured.

The policeman was the one armed among his colleagues; they were providing security while church service was going on at Assemblies of God Church, Oguta road Onitsha.

Reacting to the incident, Garba Umar Commissioner of Police in Anambra confirmed the incident to journalists.

Mr. Umar said it was not an attack on the church, adding that the gunmen took away a rifle belonging to the slain cop.

“My men were on patrol near the church when they were attacked by some gunmen. ‘’It was not an attack on the church in the real sense of it, “he said.

Unknown gunmen on August 6 attacked worshipers at St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo council in Anambra, killing no fewer than 13 persons and injuring 27.

A Federal Government delegation,led by Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, had on August 12 visited Anambra to condole the people and government of the state as well as the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi over the incident.

(NAN)