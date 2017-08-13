#KenyaDecides: Osinbajo congratulates Kenyatta  for electoral victory

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo [Photo Credit: The Nation]
Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo [Photo Credit: The Nation]

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election as President of the Republic of Kenya.

In a letter signed by the Acting President after the formal announcement of the election results over the weekend, and addressed to the Kenyan leader, he said, “I have the honour on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to congratulate you on your successful re-election as the President of the Republic of Kenya.”

Mr. Osinbajo noted that President Kenyatta’s re-election bears testimony to his selfless service to Kenya and to the giant strides he has taken in the transformation of the country in the last few years.

“Permit me therefore to use this momentous occasion to reiterate Nigeria’s support and cooperation with Kenya in our collective determination to advance the development of Africa and its people,” the acting president noted.

Mr. Osinbajo extended his best wishes to the people of Kenya on the successful conclusion of the August 8 general elections in the country and wished Mr. Kenyatta a very successful new term in office.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had earlier congratulated Mr. Kenyatta.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.