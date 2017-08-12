PDP will not support separatist agenda – Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio
Senator Godswill Akpabio

The chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senate caucus, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the party will not support any separatist agenda in the country.

Mr. Akpabio made this known while speaking at the Non-Elective Convention of the PDP in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the party would continue to promote anything that would ensure the peace and unity of the country.

Mr. Akpabio, who is also the Minority Leader of the Senate, condemned hate speeches in some parts of the country, saying the unity of the country was non-negotiable.

He assured of the PDP’s support for policies of the present administration.

On the PDP’s stance on fight against corruption, Mr. Akpabio said it believed strongly in the cause, saying it was a PDP government that established the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“Corruption is endemic and it was brought about by the colonial masters.

“In 1960 when the Governor-General of Nigeria was handing over to the elected government of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, one of the things he said was that the problem of Nigeria was corruption.

“So, it is not a Nigerian invention and PDP has been fighting it.

“However, we must distinguish between the fight against corruption and the fight against political opponents.

“We must distinguish between fighting corruption and persecution. They are two different things,’’ he said.

Mr. Akpabio lauded the recent Supreme Court judgment on the leadership of the PDP, and said that the judiciary restored sanity in the party.

He said with the judgment, the party was poised to act as a viable opposition, while working towards ensuring good governance.

“What a beautiful moment this is for democracy in Africa.

“Nigeria is the largest black nation in the world, and a country with the population of over 170 million people cannot afford to disintegrate.

“The only way the black race can have respect is for Nigeria to have a stable democracy and the only thing that shows democracy is the legislature.

“That is why we are here in our numbers as senators, House of Representatives members and all of you gathered here today.

“We all represent democracy and that is what the PDP stands for. PDP stands for a show of the will of the people to determine who leads them,’’ he said.

Mr. Akpabio assured party members who had defected to other parties and anyone willing to join the party that its doors were open to accommodate them.

He congratulated the Chairman and members of the National Caretaker Committee of the party and pledged the continued support of PDP senators in moving the party forward. (NAN)

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

    This is no brainer. How do you expect people who feed fat on corruption in one Nigeria to support separation? It does not matter whether they are Igbo or not, they know were their bread is buttered.

    It’s oxymoronic and downright abusive to the average Nigerian when people like Godswill Akpabio lecture the public on the virtues of fight against corruption while he and the rest of the members of the national assembly claim salaries and allowances that can only be described as obscene in any democratic society anywhere in the world. Where in the world does a government employee, a civil servant feel entitled to the kind of money these people claim at the expense of the overwhelming challenges facing this country, especially in infrastructure.

    My sentiment towards Nigerians has gone from disappointment to outright shock, shocked at their tolerance and willingness to accept abuse in the hands of those claiming to be their leaders. Just the other day, some confused Nigerians with too much time on their hands staged a demonstration in Abuja against Buhari’s extended sick leave, as if there is shortage of causes worthy of demonstration. What can be more worthy of demonstration than some state governor’s unconstitutional dissolution of the entire ELECTED local government chairmen only to replace them with hand-picked loyalists willing to do whatever it takes to impress the governor.

    The reason Nigerians seem impervious to graft and malfeasance from their elected officials and civil servants is probably they envy the perpetrators. They wish it was them in those “lucrative” positions. I mean how else would anyone make sense of Nigerians doing absolutely nothing to register their discontent in the face of the sustained wholesale fleecing of the country, even as they witness other people around the world doing exactly the opposite? It’s your country, reclaim it.