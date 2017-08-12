NYSC ‘not paying N75,000 to former corps members’

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps has debunked reports that the agency has launched a portal for payment of N75, 000 to former NYSC corps members.

This was made known by the NYSC in a press statement on Saturday.

“The attention of the NYSC Management has been drawn to publications with the above caption by some online platforms,” the NYSC said.

The agency said a blog called “Safe Job” and “Vanguard News”, cited a purported passage of bill on payment of stipends to ex-Corps members by the Senate, and published information claiming that the NYSC Director-General had launched a portal for the payment of the said stipends.

NYSC also said fake Facebook account, NYSC Online, had also been spreading the content published by the two blogs.

“NYSC Management wishes to state that the information is not only false, but also misleading; and should, therefore, be disregarded,” the statement said.

“We further wish to inform our esteemed stakeholders that the so-called “NYSC Online” is NOT the official Facebook page of the National Youth Service Corps.

“For the avoidance of doubt, authentic information from the NYSC Scheme can be accessed through our official Facebook page with the following link, the agency concluded.