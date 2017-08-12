‎Why PDP won’t comment on Diezani’s multi-billion naira corruption scandal – Spokesperson

Former Nigeria Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke
Former Nigeria Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it
will not comment on the indictment of a former Minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

‎During the week, the EFCC said it had traced at least N47.2 billion and $487.5 million in cash and property to the former minister.

The commission’s ac‎ting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, later said what had been recovered so far from the former minister and PDP member was “a tip of the iceberg.”

Mrs. Alison-Madueke is currently held up in London where she is also being investigated for money laundering and has been barred from travelling.

A statement by Dayo Adeyeye, the spokesperson for the PDP National
Caretaker Committee, on Friday, said the party would not make any comment on the allegations against Mrs. Alison-Madueke and other members of the party, who were being tried for corruption.

Mr. Adeyeye, who addressed journalists at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Friday, said it was wrong for the anti-corruption agency to try the suspected looters in the media.

He said the commission ought to have taken the matter to court and get the suspects convicted alleging that the publicity given to the corruption allegations against Mrs. Alison-Madueke and others were intended to portray the PDP as a party of corrupt people.

According to him, it was wrong for the anti-graft agency to make itself the investigator, prosecutor and judge. He claimed that the people with corruption cases, who had defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress from the PDP, had been forgiven .

“The only thing you need to do today is to defect to the APC and all your sins would be forgiven. All APC members are saints and others are sinners,” he said.

“How can the EFCC make allegations and convict us by itself? It is the one making allegations and it is the one convicting people.

“Until a court of competent jurisdiction pronounces the suspects guilty, they remain just suspects and innocent as well. So, we won’t talk about those issues.

“If there is a genuine case against her or any other person, please go to court and establish that they are corrupt. You can’t just claim that you have found someone with money you suspect was illegally acquired and pronounce such person guilty. You need to go to court and establish it.”

The spokesperson said there was a failed attempt by some individuals to stop
the PDP Special Non-Elective Convention, scheduled for Saturday (today) in Abuja, through a court order on Thursday.

He said, “Some people tried to scuttle the convention by using the court, but they failed.”

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

According to him, since the plot did not succeed, there was no point talking about it.

“No fewer than 3,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory would participate in the non-elective national convention,” Mr. Adeyeye said

He noted that the convention would also be observed by various foreign missions and international organisations like the Organisation of African Unity and the United Nations.

The PDP spokesperson said the special convention holding today (Saturday) would be an avenue to reunite the party’s members after a prolonged leadership crisis in the party.

“We wanted to make it a unity convention; hence we decided to bring so many people to serve in this committee. Those who were with the former National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, have been integrated into the convention committee. The policy of no ‘victor, no vanquished’ has been fully implemented by the caretaker committee,” he‎ said.

“We have seen so much enthusiasm by members. The convention will be
like a carnival. Members of the PDP across the country are coming.

“We are expecting over 3,000 delegates. Foreign missions are invited. International organisations are coming to observe this convention. Our members in the Diaspora have started arriving.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • dami

    But pdp IS a party of thieves naa…what’s new?
    They plundered and stole from us for 16years and until they shed that label, that toga they will always be seen as thieves.

    • Alpha

      I wonder o. These idiots think because the Supreme Court has settled their internal squabble Nigerians will forget all the years of looting and thievery. If you don’t want the EFCC to go to the media with their case then tell the suspect to stop saying she didn’t steal anything and is only being witch-hunted. Or how else would you expect the EFCC to respond to those allegations?

      • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

        Dont mind them. In actual fact, what PDP is calling media trial is actually court proceedings. PDP do not want the media to cover court cases that involves their looting gang

        • Alpha

          I can’t help but laugh when I read articles where they say APC is going to experience a wave of defections soon. PDP must not have received the memo, people don’t vote the way they used to 12 – 16 years ago, actually people never voted back then, PDP just rigged everyone else out, these days people’s votes finally count, that is the only good thing GEJ did for this country. I will always give him that. If Buhari runs for President on the PDP platform today, he is going to lose, that is how bad the party’s reputation is today. You have people like Fayose and Wike as your mouthpiece and you expect us to you serious. Freaking jokers!

  • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    Reporting outcome of investigation, court proceedings, ruling and judgements is now media trial? Shameless PDPig party of looters. Until Nigerians start stoning members of that party before they realise that Nigerians are angry with them for pilfering away their future. Hopeless kleptomaniacs.

  • niran ade

    Is this one an oloshi? Portraying PDP as a party of corrupt people. Name one member that isn’t a thief. Awon ole, I wish we can pour hot water or acid on y’all for leading us “astray”

  • Gbola

    Sebi there was a media trial on Ibori and Alams where one of them escaped justice here ONLY TO PLEA GUILTY in a foreign court.
    So, the courts don’t listen to media trial.

    Sebi there’s media trial where Justice Ademola was freed despite overwhelming evidence.
    So, the courts don’t listen to media trials.

    Sebi Justice Yinusa who claimed he made a billion naira from his part time farming was freed by the courts despite gigantuos evidences.
    So, the courts don’t listen to media trials.

    Even Fayose who Obanikoro implicated in the ferrying of dollars on a private jet from Abuja to Ekiti was allowed to continue spending the looted funds initially frozen by EFCC.
    So, the courts obviously dont listen or watch media trials.

    Media Trials is the ONLY way to intimate us with what’s going on.
    Without media Trials, we wouldn’t even know the extent to the rots and decadence in our judicial and Public office sectors.

    Stop complaining about media trials. They obviously don’t impact the outcome of the Court Prosecutions.
    At least, we can publicly shame them.
    Eyin eleri’bu ole jati-jati yi.