PDP will win in 2019, end Nigeria’s woes — Governor

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disclosed its preparedness to end the sufferings of Nigerians by providing good leadership when the party takes back power from the ruling APC in 2019.

The Chairman of the PDP Convention Planning Committee and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this when he led party bigwigs on inspection of Eagles Square, venue of today’s 2017 non-elective convention.

According to Mr. Okowa, “It is no longer news that Nigerians are suffering and it was not like this when we were in control of the Federal government, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, remains the only party capable of taking Nigeria out of its present economic challenges.

“As a party we have realised areas we made mistakes and we are working hard to correct these mistakes with a view to putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians”.

“The reformed PDP is working assiduously to make life more meaningful for Nigerians and as you can see all hands are on deck to ensure the party provides Nigerians with good governance rooted in democratic ethos.”

He said the party was ready to reclaim power from the All Progressive Congress, assuring that the party will deliver dividends of democracy and engender steady growth and holistic development of the country.

FROM LEFT: Past Governor of Kaduna, Rahaman Yero; Past Governor of Kogi, Idris Wada; Past Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi; Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Past Governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau Past Governor of Cross River, Liyel Imoke
Delta State Governor, senator Ifeanyi Okowa (right) and South-South PDP Chairman, Sir. Emmanuel Ogidi, during the Inspection of Eagle Square Venue, for the PDP Convention at Abuja.
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (left) and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Real. Adm. Gboribiogha Jonah, during the Inspection of Eagle Square Venue, for the PDP Convention at Abuja.
FROM LEFT: Chief George Orogun; Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah and Commissioner for Economic Planning Dr. Kingsley Emu, during the Inspection of Eagle Square Venue, for the PDP Convention at Abuja.

The governor was accompanied on the inspection by former Governors Peter Obi; Liyel Imoke; Ibrahim Shekarau and Idris Wada, Ramalan Yero; Celestine Omehia, Senator Biodun Olujimi and other members of the planning committee.

  • TRUSTIN BRIGHT

    Why was it unable to deliver this dividend in 16 Years?

    • Monnie Uwa

      pdp are mockers, the problems they created is still by the corners. In the Igboland where they are still leaking, what developmental effort(s) can they show to the masses. pdp will continue to be at the bin for sometime to come. David Mark was Minister for Telecom when he said telephone is not for the poor, does he have foresight for Nigeria. Today phone is even for the blind. What can he boost of in the village. people deceive people, papa deceive pekin, Ibrahim Mantu we remember all your years in providing leadership. Blind men leadership.

  • Cornelius Jelili Ajibola Olanr

    The suffering that was created by your years of corruption. Okowa you probably think that everyone has forgotten all that has happened in the pdp years of misrule or may be you think in your shallow mind that all Nigerians are gullible. Wait till then.