Kenyatta declared winner of Kenya presidential election

President Uhuru Kenyatta; Photo: Bellanaija
President Uhuru Kenyatta; Photo: Bellanaija

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta has won Kenya’s hotly contested presidential poll, the electoral commission said.

The 55-year-old incumbent, who has been in office since 2013, won a second five-year term with 54.27 per cent of the vote, followed by 72-year-old opposition leader, Raila Odinga, with 44.74 per cent.

Electoral Commission Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, announced the result after the commission tallied the votes by the electronic voting system with the results of the paper-based forms from all of the East African nation’s 290 constituencies.

The additional verification process was instituted after Mr. Odinga alleged that hackers had manipulated the voting system after Tuesday’s polls.

The opposition coalition said just hours before the results were declared that it was “not going to be party” to the announcement, because their concerns over the vote were not “adequately addressed.” (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.