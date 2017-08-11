Nigeria Police raises panel to probe alleged bribery in personnel promotion, summons senator

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Ibrahim Idris, has set up a Special Investigation Panel to investigate complaints and petitions of alleged bribery by police officers for special promotion.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Isah Misau, in an interview granted to a newspaper report published on August 10, had alleged that police officers pay bribe for special promotion.

The Force Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Mr. Misau had been invited by the panel to get more details to assist it to conduct a discreet investigation into the matter.

According to Mr. Moshood, the panel among other responsibilities, is expected to investigate the allegations, other complaints, petitions and grievances from police officers within the Force and other members of the public.

Others are to determine the substance of the complaints, petitions and grievances from aggrieved police officers and members of the public on allegations of giving money for special promotion.

The panel is to also determine those involved in the matter, recommend appropriate judicial action and other punishments appropriate in line with the provisions of Public Service Rules Section 030401 (j) (k) and other statutory enabling laws/Acts.

The Panel is to submit its reports to the Inspector-General of Police within two weeks.

Mr. Moshood urged police officers and members of the public to send their complaints and petitions to the following phone numbers,WhatsApp and email: 08054904443, 08035896648, 08181895582 JOYJUDEJOSHUAH@YAHOO.COM for success of the investigation.

(NAN)