Why we must succeed, Osinbajo charges ministers

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday asked the Federal Executive Council, FEC, members to brace up for challenges of economic recovery as the country had chosen to succeed.

He gave the advice at the opening of a Cabinet Retreat on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERGP, and the 2018 Budget preparation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr. Osinbajo told them that the real work on Nigeria’s economic recovery had just begun.

“We simply have to accept that there is nothing Nigerian about failure, because as we know in our personal lives, failure and success are commodities on offer to everyone all over the world.

“And, every individual and every country makes a choice of which to buy and I will say on our behalf that we will choose success,” he said.

The retreat featured guest speakers, including Idris Jala, a former top official of the Malaysian Government, whose lecture Mr. Osinbajo described as “more than motivational”, which took the participants through the Malaysian experience to economic growth.

According to him, Mr. Jala’s speech is one I think that challenges our whole legitimacy as persons entrusted with leadership.

“I think it goes beyond motivational speech; I think it really challenges the core of our relevance as leaders.

“I am challenged and I know that many of us here are, and I think that

we will do what we need to do to make sure that we see through the labs, that we have to identify specific areas where we will do these labs.

“We must see to it that this works,” Mr. Osinbajo affirmed.

The acting president said that the guest lecturer’s assertions were “so right in every way”, adding that the challenge was to imbibe the discipline to be reasonable in our targets and objectives.

“The discipline of attending the labs diligently and accepting to be locked in a room for as long as it takes to iron out what it is that needs to be done.

“I like the point also that Dr Jala made that the excuse that it won’t work here, the Nigerian factor, or some say exceptionalism, or the acceptance of failure before you even start is certainly not tenable anymore,” he said.

He commended Mr. Jala for “this exceptional moment you have taken us through”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the retreat was in pursuance of the realisation of the letters of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and the Fiscal Strategy Paper approved by FEC on Wednesday.

(NAN)

  • Premium News Editor

  • Pluti

    A lot Of Nigeria’s small-mind citizens; ministers and lawmakers have this mindset cos they never grew a business from the bottom

  • emmanuel

    What does Osinbande know? He simply represent ignorance and specialises in philosophy in the tech world. If he does not know, the world has replaced over seventy percent of philosophical reasoning with scientific models and results.
    This man hardly know how economy works, how much more solution to the economy he destroyed with his brain dead boss and father – “he threats me like a son” (another medieval thought and psycho speech).
    Unfortunately for these clowns, they forget that time level lies. All lies they tell the world get exposed on daily basis.
    They have began feeding pupils, paying N5,000.00 unemployment benefit, they have paid contractors to recall their sacked staff, they have generated 5,000 megawatts of electricity, the economy is out of recession, Nigerians are happy with the government, Rice now sells for N10,000.00, inflation is 18%. All these lies and many more have made caricature of what skills they possess.
    With Nigeria inflation over 120%, there is no hope for recovery in 20 years.

  • emmanuel

    The shabby ERGP was unveiled several months ago and as at date, they do not know what to do with the document.
    What a waste and travesty?

  • dpfrank

    You have spoken well Mr Osinbajo