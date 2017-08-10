Three police officers dismissed for robbing petrol tanker

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Zanna Ibrahim, said three police officers had been dismissed from service for hijacking a petroleum tanker in the state.

Mr. Ibrahim said the dismissed policemen were also being prosecuted.

He disclosed this in Asaba while presenting to newsmen the culprits alongside 21 other suspects who committed various crimes ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching, cultism and murder.

He said the dismissed policemen had served in three different places in Edo, Delta and Imo, and had connived with two civilians.

The commissioner said the two civilians had earlier been arrested, tried and sentenced to prison.

He said the five-man gang confiscated the petroleum tanker carrying about 33, 000,000 liters of petrol along Agbor/Benin Expressway, tied up the driver and the conductor and took away the tanker, but that luck ran out of them.

He gave the names of the dismissed policemen as: Sgt. Christopher Onyegho (Ex-F/No.375631), Sgt. Nwakem Enonzim (Ex-F/No.413318) and Sgt. Michael Chimaera (Ex-F/No.441254).

“During my last briefing I informed you about the three serving policemen who were involved in robbing a Petroleum Tanker, and were undergoing department disciplinary measures.

“The department proceeding has been completed and the policemen have been dismissed and arraigned in court for prosecution,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

He also said the command recovered several locally made guns, ammunition, a Sienna bus, and some cash from the 21 other suspects, adding that the culprits would be charged to court on conclusion of investigation.

The dismissal of the three police officers came few days after some of their colleagues were fired for robbing ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

