ResumeOrResign: Nollywood actor Jim Iyke joins protesters, says Nigeria now the joke of Africa

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has lamented the current state of the nation and also joined in the clamour for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The actor who joined the #ResumeOrResign protest on Wednesday at its convergence point in Unity Park, Abuja, shared his views while speaking to the media at the rally.

He said, “The president has to either resume his duty, or resign. It is natural for people to grow old and become unable to discharge their duties properly. And when this happens, the aged is expected to step down.”

“You cannot rule a country from outside another country for 94 days. It is not possible. We have turned to the caricature of the world. Has anybody tuned in to CNN lately? Did you not hear what they had to say about our great nation? We were once the giant of Africa but today; we are the joke of Africa. It is time we wake up.”

Charly Boy leads the protest under the ”Our Mumu Don Do” movement alongside social critic, Deji Adeyanju, who is the founder of the Concerned Nigeria group.

The Bring Back our Girls, co-founder, Aisha Yesufu, was also present at the protest on Wednesday.

Anti-riot police officers attacked popular veteran entertainer, Charly Boy, and others, during the protest on Tuesday.

Narrating his ordeal, the entertainer said, “Before we knew it, they started with the water cannon. Then they tear-gassed us and set their dogs against us. Worried, I went to one of the policemen who was standing near me and asked him why they resorted to such action. Instead of responding to me, he suddenly raised the butt of his gun and hit me in the eye.”

Charly Boy was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. The veteran entertainer also revealed that a journalist was allegedly beaten up at the venue of the protest.

Meanwhile, the presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore calls for ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to return to work or resign his position.

Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, said activists who took to the street to protest Mr. Buhari’s prolonged absence have a right to do so, but that they “overstepped their bounds” by trying to force the president’s hands.

The president has been away in London since May 7, where he’s believed to be receiving treatment for unknown ailments.

Nigerians have demanded specific details about his ailments, a request that his office has continued to rebuff.

Several persons have taken to the streets in Abuja and London since Monday, demanding his immediate resignation or return to work.