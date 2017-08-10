#ResumeOrResign: Nollywood actor Jim Iyke joins protesters, says Nigeria now the joke of Africa

Jim Iyke addressing protesters

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has lamented the current state of the nation and also joined in the clamour for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The actor who joined the #ResumeOrResign protest on Wednesday at its convergence point in Unity Park, Abuja, shared his views while speaking to the media at the rally.

He said, “The president has to either resume his duty, or resign.  It is natural for people to grow old and become unable to discharge their duties properly. And when this happens, the aged is expected to step down.”

“You cannot rule a country from outside another country for 94 days. It is not possible. We have turned to the caricature of the world. Has anybody tuned in to CNN lately? Did you not hear what they had to say about our great nation? We were once the giant of Africa but today; we are the joke of Africa. It is time we wake up.”

Charly Boy leads the protest under the ”Our Mumu Don Do” movement alongside social critic, Deji Adeyanju, who is the founder of the Concerned Nigeria group.

The Bring Back our Girls, co-founder, Aisha Yesufu, was also present at the protest on Wednesday.

Anti-riot police officers attacked popular veteran entertainer, Charly Boy, and others, during the protest on Tuesday.

Narrating his ordeal, the entertainer said, “Before we knew it, they started with the water cannon. Then they tear-gassed us and set their dogs against us. Worried, I went to one of the policemen who was standing near me and asked him why they resorted to such action. Instead of responding to me, he suddenly raised the butt of his gun and hit me in the eye.”

Charly Boy was quickly rushed to the hospital for treatment. The veteran entertainer also revealed that a journalist was allegedly beaten up at the venue of the protest.

Meanwhile, the presidency has urged Nigerians to ignore calls for ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to return to work or resign his position.

Garba Shehu, a presidential spokesperson, said activists who took to the street to protest Mr. Buhari’s prolonged absence have a right to do so, but that they “overstepped their bounds” by trying to force the president’s hands.

The president has been away in London since May 7, where he’s believed to be receiving treatment for unknown ailments.

Nigerians have demanded specific details about his ailments, a request that his office has continued to rebuff.

Several persons have taken to the streets in Abuja and London since Monday, demanding his immediate resignation or return to work.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Tommy Soto

    What is this Gabonian pimp doing back in Abuja? Didn’t he get docked there several years ago for hoodwinking and scamming one Habiba Abubakar?

  • Senator D

    Nigerians Will Not Forget These Quotes In A Hurry!

    Be careful of what you say today because of tomorrow
    ………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

    “The only solution to the present political uncertainty in the country is for the National Assembly to set machinery in motion for the impeachment of ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.”
    – Muhammadu Buhari (March 10, 2010, Sun Newspapers)

    “A serious government will fix power problem in six months.”
    – Babatunde Raji Fashola (November 12, 2014)

    “Stone us [APC] if we do not perform after two years.” – Tony Momoh ( April 3, 2016, The Guardian)

    “The only way to have stable electricity is to vote out PDP.”
    – Babatunde Raji Fashola (July 12, 2014, The Nation)

    “We seriously frown at President Goodluck Jonathan, over the unceremonious removal of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Andrew Yakubu.”
    (APC, August 4, 2014, Channels TV)

    “Jonathan is leading a visionless government.”
    – Yemi Osinbajo (December 22, 2014, Thisday & tweet@ProfOsinbajo)

    “Jonathan should resign if he has no solution to the violence being unleashed on some parts of the country.”
    – Nasiru El-Rufai (August 2012)

    “Why is the nation’s currency, the Naira, now trading for N180 per Dollar, while the South African Rand is trading at R11 to one United States Dollar?”
    – Babatunde Raji Fashola (Dec 26, 2014, The Nation)

    “Give Nigerians a daily update on the health of President Umaru Yar’Adua to stem the growing rumours surrounding his state of health.”
    – Lai Mohammed (December 21, 2009, The Nation)

    “Amaechi is not only clean but a tool to free Nigeria from the corruption imposed on us by those who hate our nation.”
    – APC (October 24, 2016, Vanguard)

    “The recent proscription of Boko Haram and Ansaru violates the Constitution.”
    – Lai Mohammed (June 10, 2013, The Nation)

    “I have decided, as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before. I will never do it again.”
    – Aisha Buhari (October 14, 2016, BBC)

    “People are now appointed to top posts because of the influence a “few people” wield. Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position.”
    – Aisha Buhari (October 14, 2016, BBC)

    “I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”
    – Muhammadu Buhari (October 14, 2016, BBC/Punch)

    “Buhari is giving cabals billions through Forex subsidy.”
    – Emir Sanusi of Kano (August 26, 2016, Daily Trust)

    “I can sit in my garden, make billions through Forex without sweat.”
    – Emir Sanusi of Kano (August 25, 2016)

    “The funds spended were properly spended.”
    – Solomon Dalung, Sports Minister (December 19, 2016, Punch/YouTube)

    “Athletes don’t need training to win medals.”
    – Solomon Dalung, Sports Minister (September 12, 2016)

    “I and my ministers must declare our assets.”
    – Muhammadu Buhari, President-elect (April 13, 2015, Nigerian Eye)

  • Senator D

    “The only solution to the present political uncertainty in the country is for the National Assembly to set machinery in motion for the impeachment of ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.”
    – Muhammadu Buhari (March 10, 2010, Sun Newspapers)

  • LionHeart

    Nigeria is a big joke of Africa. Yeyeh dey smell!

  • George

    Our mumu never do pls.

    Osinbaju must not be allowed to be a full president. tHAT second coming mumu will be worst than having Buhari.

  • Ralph

    I no longer receive my subscription. Just to remind you that my email address has not changed. ratcom22@gmail.com