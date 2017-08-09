PDP will win 2019 general elections – Delta Gov. Okowa

Related News

The Chairman of the 2017 PDP Special Non-Elective National Convention and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is set to take over power at the national level in 2019.

Mr. Okowa stated this on Wednesday at the meeting of the Convention Planning Committee at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The committee chairman noted that the party has realised areas they didn’t meet up with the expectations of Nigerians and has vowed to make corrections and provide Nigerians with good governance, anchored on accountability, rule of law and improved welfare of the citizenry.

“Yesterday, we were inaugurated with the task of organising a successful National Convention for our great party. It is our hope that the various committees will set out to work immediately as we have barley few days to go.

“As an organised party, I’ve confidence in our leaders of the various sub-committees that we will be able to deliver a successful National Convention that we can all be proud of.

“I trust in your abilities because I have seen a good number of committed party members who are dedicated to the cause of ensuring we return back to power in 2019,”

“Our party is back alive and with the National Convention, PDP will send a very strong message that will make Nigerians to realise that we are very much ready to take over power come 2019,” he said

Members of the planning committee including Kelechi Igwe, John Jonah, Deputy Governors of Ebonyi and Bayelsa States, and Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Secretaries and Deputy Secretaries of all the Sub-Committees attended the meeting.