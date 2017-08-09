Saraki returned pension payments — Kwara Govt.

Bukola Saraki [Photo: Nigerian Pilot]
Bukola Saraki [Photo: Nigerian Pilot]

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stopped collecting pension and returned all payments made to him, the Kwara State Government has announced.

A statement by Isiaka Gold, Secretary to the State Government, on Wednesday said Mr. Saraki stopped collecting the payment since August 2015 and had returned all he collected prior to that time.

Earlier, Mr. Saraki had said he had returned the pension paid to him to the state government following criticism of state governors collecting pension while holding new political offices.

The senate president had come under attack, especially on social media, following reports that he was still receiving pension from the state government.

But Mr. Gold said Mr. Saraki, on his own volition, considered the morality of the situation in which the pension would put him since he is still a serving senator and “chose to abandon his legal rights.”

The statement read: “The (Kwara) State Government wishes to make the following clarifications.

“That Dr. Saraki, as a two-term governor, is entitled to pension as stipulated by the third schedule, Paragraph D (i) of the Governor and Deputy Governor ((payment of pension) Law, No. 12 of 2010 of Kwara State.

“That the said pension has been duly remitted to his account, like other former governors’, since he left office but when via a letter dated 20th August 2015 addressed to the state government, Dr Saraki requested that the payment of pension to his account be stopped and the amount already credited to the account be refunded to the government, the state government promptly complied.

“That the government not only stopped the payment of the said pension, the amount already paid into Dr. Saraki’s account since he left office was deducted from the money owed to him as well as his other outstanding lawful entitlements.”

Commenting further, he said: “it should be noted that neither the Kwara State Government nor Bukola Saraki violated the state pension law or any other law for that matter. The State Pension Law empowers the State Government to pay pension to former governors of the state.

“That the Kwara State Government will want to reiterate the fact that it was Dr Saraki who on his own volition considered the morality of the situation in which the pension would put him since he is still a serving Senator and chose to abandon his legal rights. We believe he should be commended for decision.”

  • marig

    Don’t trust this Kwara govt. We need proof that the money has been returned.

  • Mamman Bako

    Show us the proof. Seeing is believing.

  • Sword of Damocles

    “That the government not only stopped the payment of the said pension, the amount already paid into Dr. Saraki’s account since he left office was deducted from the money owed to him as well as his other outstanding lawful entitlements.”

    Since the Kwara State Govt don put mouth, they must explain the above statement, specifically we want to know WHAT ” money owed to him as well as his other outstanding lawful entitlements”

    form the above “suegbe saraki” DID NOT GIVE BACK ONE KOBO’!!!

    • Sword of Damocles

      PT we are counting on you . You must follow up on what the Kwara state Govt send abou deducting what they have already given that man in pension payments from what the State owed/owes him. This seems to indicate that rather than pay back the money, the senator is trying to kill criticism by having the state say that he asked them to DEDUCT IT FROM WHAT KWARA owes him??????? That man should beSLAPPED

  • All this in the name of winning Nigerians to his side against 2019. Nigeria politicians can lie through their nose. Anybody that believes this can believe anything. Fatai is Saraki’s puppet and will do anything Saraki says no matter how odd it looks or sounds

  • EOkeh

    very Crafty, a calculated attempt to water-down the criticisms.

  • FreeNigeria

    What about the funds he looted, did he return those too?