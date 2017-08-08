Five Nigerians arrested for alleged cyber-crime in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on map. [Photo Credit: Operation World]
Five Nigerians were arrested on Tuesday in Savar, Bangladesh, for alleged fraud and cyber-crime.

According to a report published by Bangla News 24, a news portal in Bangladesh, a team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) apprehended and detained the suspects after raiding their house at Alamnagar Sugandhya Housing at Hemayutpur area.

Following a tip-off, the PBI team led by additional superintendent of police, ARM Alif, conducted the raid in the house in the afternoon.

The police also seized four laptops, 11 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards, some pen-drives and cash.

“The detained Nigerian citizens have been residing in the rented flat for a year. They are members of a syndicate who snaffled a huge amount of money alluring people with fraud,” the police said.

  • George

    So Nigerians are also going to Bangladesh. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm Buhari God will punish you forever. AMEN

    • gibson george

      So funny George.