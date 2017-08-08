BREAKING: Foremost Nigerian professor at Oxford, Abdulraufu Mustapha, is dead

Related News

Eminent scholar and author, Abdulraufu Mustapha, Professor of African Politics at the Department of Government, University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, has passed on according to family sources.

Mr. Mustapha, 63, succumbed to stomach cancer after months of courageous battle at about 3 p.m. London time on Tuesday August 8, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Kate and three children.

He was author of many well-regarded works including, Turning Points in African Democracy; and Sects and Social Disorder, Muslim Identities and Conflict in Northern Nigeria.

Mr. Mustapha who hails from Ilorin, Kwara State, studied at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, for his Bachelors and Masters degree in Political Science, and proceeded to the University of Oxford in London where he earned his doctorate degree and stayed back to lecture till his death. He was a member of the Premium Times Editorial Board.