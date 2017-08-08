Abuja-Kaduna rail line generating N1 million daily- Amaechi

The Abuja to Kaduna rail line now generates N1 million daily, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Benin, Mr. Amaechi said the feat was because of the increase in passengers that patronise the rail.

He attributed the passenger surge to the security challenges faced by commuters along the route.

‘’We are spending N56 million per month, we are getting back only N16 million. Now there is an improvement; we now make N30 million, (that is) one million Naira per day.

‘’The improvement started last month because of increase in passengers because of the kidnapping on the road,’’ he said.

The minister said the government was using the previous generated revenues on the maintenance of the coaches and other logistics.

Mr. Amaechi said that government would address the issue of touting at the Idu rail station with the expected arrival of 10 more coaches by October.

He, however, said that the arrival of the new coaches would require more resources for maintenance in order to meet customers’ expectations.

NAN recalls that the Abuja-Kaduna rail line commenced commercial operation in July 2016.

