Buhari supporters launch campaign for ailing president’s 2019 re-election bid

President Muhammadu Buhari during the Campaign prior to the 2015 Presidential election

Some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday inaugurated what they described as the South-West office of Buhari Campaign Organisation in Ibadan.

The supporters also named new coordinators for the organisation in the region, some of whom vowed to campaign for the president even if he remains unfit to hit the campaign trail when electioneering season opens for 2019, Daily Trust reported.

The paper reported that the group also aimed to register new members whose names would be forwarded to the Central Bank of Nigeria for agricultural and other loans.

President Buhari has been receiving medical care for unknown ailments in London since May 7, drawing knocks from some civic groups.

On Monday, some Nigerians demonstrated against the president’s prolonged absence in a simultaneous exercise that held in Abuja and London, demanding his resignation and disparaging him for leaving the country in a state of uncertainty.

The presidency fired back at the critics Monday night, calling on Nigerians to ignore calls for the president’s resignation because they were unnecessary and unjust.

Mr. Buhari’s fragile health has made it difficult for analysts to predict his prospect for a second term run, and the presidency has avoided making any public comments about the issue.

“His tremendous recovery must be celebrated by giving glory to God. We would continue to pray for his safe return,” Danladi Pasali, national coordinator of Buhari Campaign Organisation, was quoted as saying by Daily Trust.

Mr. Pasali described Mr. Buhari as a “pious” leader whose aimed to “reshape Nigerians from all forms of unpatriotic activities and set the country to a proper and realistic system” for the future generation.

Leaders and selected members of the group from Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo and Ondo States participated at the event.

  • George

    Not Nigeria APC but South West APC they are doing that to deceive the Northerners that they are serious and genuinely in support of the half dead man Buhari but they quickly forgot that Mallams aren’t morons to their tactics, all these moves won’t work.

    This is a total liability that Tinubu aided to power and I still remember vividly what Patience said the day she visited Fayosi mother; she told the old woman to also contest if a half dead man like Buhari is also contesting today we can see and the Tinubu group who are now seeking to convert Buhari tenure to theirs wants us to join hands together to push Buhari out so that their earlier calculation would be materialize and that useless man Cheali boy jumped into it after the the disgrace they gave his dead father Oputa.

    Buhari dead or alive is our president no changes would be allowed half-way. Yorubas must be taught that other Southerners are not morons.

    • Okey Bakassi

      @disqus_P6H4CtCIeu:disqus

      Why is Premium Times supporting President Muhamadu Buhari to destroy Nigeria?
      Premium Times must have the fear of God. Premium Times must not tell us that our
      suffering will continue even after 2019. This is very painful. Premium Times
      must report only good news, not bad news. We want to hear that Buhari has
      resigned, we want to hear that a new president has dissolved the cabinet, we
      want to hear that all Board members appointed by Buhari have been sacked. We
      want happiness for the first time since we made the mistake of voting for
      Buhari two years ago. It has been sorrows, tears and blood. It has been one
      Islamist Jihad or another. Buhari has turned government to a big mosque for
      Muslims. Buhari has not fought any corruption inside his Islamist APC party.

  • gbadeelda

    These people are hungry people, they just want to scam Buhari.

    • Omo Luther King

      @gbadeelda:disqus

      I have a dream. I have a dream that one day soon this country called Nigeria

      will reach its destiny. I have a dream that voluntary separation by the incompatible

      people of southern Nigeria will result. I have a dream that the Jihadists of the North

      will be happy in the Islamist State of Dan Fodio and El Kanemi. I have a dream that

      there will be real joy and happiness across the land as soon as Nigeria is dissolved.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    We are not even at the end of 2017, so what is the basis of this ridiculous development?

    I believe these people are not friends of Buhari or even The Presidency. Rather, their ultimate aim must be to embarrass both Buhari and PYO and alienate them from their core supporters and others, who’d feel taken for granted by such madness.

    The Presidency would do well to disown and disband them now.

  • Olumide Lawson

  • kayode Olufade

    Pure sycophancy!

  • Niger DELTAN

    As it is now, no citizen of Eastern Nigeria (Igbo Biafra) or Southern Nigeria (Niger Delta) can ever be president of Nigeria in any general elections once the North (Hausa Fulani) and West (Yoruba Oduduwa) of Nigeria decide to block vote. Invariably, no Igbo or Niger Deltan however smart or experienced, sharp, polished, qualified and healthy can ever become president in present day Nigeria except via the painful and purely circumstantial path which Prof Ebele Jonathan took – becoming a Vice President to douse tension caused by militant agitations and hoping the President will die in office so you become President.

    On the contrary, any Hausa or Yoruba man, however dumb or inexperienced, brainless, crude, uneducated, certificateless and sickly can become president of Nigeria with ease as long as he/she is Muslim. Why then must a man from Biafra or Niger Deltan remain in a country where your political aspiration is already limited by virtue of your ethnicity…i.e, you can never become president. This is unacceptable. And this is why we must break up Nigeria by any means necessary including violently if need be.