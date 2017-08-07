Nominee dropped by presidency from ICPC Board after corruption allegations speaks

Related News

One of the two nominees dropped for appointment into the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission, ICPC, Sa’adu Alanamu, has denied ever being indicted for corrupt practice in Kwara State.

Mr. Alanamu was dropped alongside Maimuna Aliyufollowing revelation by the International Center for Investigating Reporting, ICIR, that they were being investigated over multi-million naira corruption.

According to the report, Mr. Alanamu is being investigated for corrupt acts he allegedly committed while he headed several institutions in Kwara State, while Ms. Aliyu has a longstanding case of alleged abuse of office, misappropriation and diversion of public funds against her.

The ICIR report also revealed that the charges against Ms. Aliyu were already being prepared by the ICPC in preparation to taking her to court when her name was announced as a member of the new board of the commission.

Regardless of the alleged corruption charges, the two were nominated to serve as board members of ICPC, by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo last week Tuesday.

Mr. Osinbajo later withdrew the nominations of Mr. Alanamu and Ms. Aliyu

However, in a press statement on Monday, Mr. Alanamu rebutted media reports of his investigation for, among other allegations, bribery during his tenure as chairman of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

“First, I must say that appointment into public office is a trust to serve the humanity. I would rather protect my integrity than take any offer that would rubbish the highest standard I have maintained in my public service career.

“I was never indicted nor convicted of any offence or crime by any institution. The records of my stewardship are there in various institutions I served.

“Even though I am not a Politician, I was Chairman of various Councils and institutions at different periods which include Kwara State Council of Supervisors for Health; Kwara State College of Education, Kwara State Scholarship Board, Kwara State Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Agency, Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, Governing Council, Kwara State College of Arabic & Islamic Legal Studies and Governing Council, Kwara State Polytechnic Ilorin.

“When I was nominated for ICPC, I was extremely happy to have the privilege to serve humanity with utmost level of commitment, sincerity and honesty. Nevertheless, with the turn of event on the allegations, I strongly believe the government will conduct thorough investigation over the allegations.” Mr. Alanamu said.

However, Mr. Alanamu acknowledged that two years ago, members of the board and management of Kwara State Polytechnic were invited by Anti-corruption agencies over alleged contract favouritism under his watch as Chairman Governing Council.

“Sometimes in 2015 members of the board and management of Kwara State Polytechnic where I served as the Chairman Governing Council for less than a year were invited over an allegation that they favoured contractors from Kwara State for TETFund projects rather than other bidders from outside the state”.

“I as the Chairman as well as the Rector, Bursar and the Director of Works were invited to defend the approval which we insisted that we considered realistic and reasonable quotations rather than the lowest bidding that might not be realisable.

“When the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) intervened over the contract issue, the lowest bidder from outside the state was giving all the seven contracts.

“Since then, more than two years ago now, I didn’t hear anything from the BPP or the ICPC over the incident,” he said.