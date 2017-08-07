Atiku raises alarm over ‘anti-Igbo song’

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned a song he said wished the people of Igbo ethnic group dead, warning that the country should not be allowed to slide into genocide like Rwanda.

Mr. Atiku said the song currently circulating in some parts of Nigeria could trigger a major crisis as happened in Rwanda.

Hundreds of thousands of Rwandans were killed in an inter-ethnic conflict between the Hutus and Tutsis, two major groups in the East African country in 1994, following the death of that country’s president in a plane crash.

In a statement released by his media office, which he personally signed and titled, “Nigeria Does Not Need a Rwandan Deja vu”, Mr. Atiku urged all Nigerians to condemn what he said was “reminiscent of the beginning of the Rwandan Genocide.”

The former president called on the security agencies to fish out and bring to trial those responsible for the song. He did not give further details of the song he was referring to.

“It has come to my attention that a song disparaging people of Igbo origin, and which wishes them dead, is circulating in some parts of the nation. I totally and unequivocally condemn this development, and I call on all men of goodwill to rise up against this evil,” Mr. Atiku said.

“This song is reminiscent of the beginnings of the Rwanda Genocide. Nigerians need to be aware that the Rwanda Genocide was believed to have been ignited by a song titled Nanga Abahutu (I hate Hutus), sung by Rwanda’s then most popular musician, Simon Bikindi. God forbid that we should have such a déjà vu in Nigeria.

“I call on the security agencies to thoroughly and decisively swing into action and apprehend, try, convict and severely punish those behind this ungodly song which incites racial hatred.

“Simon Bikindi was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for igniting and aiding the Rwandan genocide. Thus, let those who think they can treat their fellow citizens so unjustly know that within and outside Nigeria exist mechanisms that will ensure they answer to their crimes.

“I call on all men of goodwill to remember those immortal lines from our former National Anthem “though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand”.

“The effects of hate in any shape or form were made even more evident over the weekend, in a mass shooting incident that left many of us reeling with shock.

“I commiserate with the people of Ozubulu in Anambra State, who lost family members in the fatal shooting that also left almost a score injured. I pray that peace will return to their minds and their community soon, even as the police work hard to get to the bottom of the matter. May God comfort them as no man can.

“The difference between us as Nigerians is not a difference in our tribe or our religion. It was and remains a difference based on whether we are good Nigerians or bad Nigerians, and I am very certain that the good Nigerians far outnumber the very few bad ones.”

  • Abdul

    The way Nigerian government and its security officials are taking these hate speeches lightly is bothering me.

    • George

      Do you have government

      • Abu Saleh

  • Agba

    OMO IBO,i think you are not deaf,because the danger is real on you and all southerners in the NORTH because is not written on the fore head that this is OMO IBO;

    • Bakanridi

      Northerners are not dumb as you people think they are. They respect their neighbours and treat them as brothers. It is not surprising that that the Igbo Community in the 19 Northern States disassociate themselves from the childish wishful thinking and day dreaming by a pampered boy Kanu calling for secession. You ask them(Ndigbo living in the North), which place is better and safer for them to live and do their businessses.

  • Nkem

    I think it is people/ desperate politicians/ political opportunists like Atiku who will finally set fire to the delicate situation in the country. For instance people like me, and I believe many others, who have not heard or did not even know that there was such a song going around will now start looking for the song, since Atiku has decided to give undue publicity to it.
    I advise that the ACO (Atiku Campaign Organisation 2019) should have conducted a clandestine study of some sort to determine the circulation of this song before going to town to raise alarm about it.

    • George

      Keep deceiving yourself

      • abu Saleh

  • Sword of Damocles

    Nice words from Adamawa Turakin, however the only thing that can convince me sey you love Nigeria, na for you to Forfeit almost your entire stolen loot BACK to Nigeria, Then It will be apparent that your love for Nigeria runs deep like the Pacific and ABIDING through thick & thin. almost like the last true measure of devotion…..

    • George

      Who never stole among. Awolowo or Zik or Tinubu or OBJ or IBB or Buhari or Aisha or Abubarka, Tafawa Balawa, or MKO, Fashola or Ameachi or Tunde Bakare,

      • Sword of Damocles

        and so we must accept thieves/conmen as the leaders of our country & hence the guarantors of our children’s future for eternity? You should/MUST be castrated to ensure that you do not bring any humans into this world that think like you (imagine me spitting on the ground right now) TUFIAKWA!!!

  • Sam

    It is a good thing to condemn any and every hate related activities. But it’s more wrong when a dirty politician tries to make political capital out of it . Atiku is a conman.

    • George

      He is cleaner than your confused relegated TINUBU

      • Guest

        Silence is not a weakness, empty noise maker! You are here and there with no substance.

      • Julius

        Yeah we saw what your people are doing to each other in church . I’m surprised that you haven’t mention Tinubu in connection to that. Otile, you will die from your hatred.

    • mayGodpunishopressors

      U do not know Atiku. Believe me Atiku has what it takes to change this country. Atiku is very patriotic far and above all those military generals that drained the country. You can only equals Atiku with may late MKO Abiola, and the likes of OBJ knows this.

      • Bakanridi

        Tell that to the birds!

        • 0tile

          Was VP Atiku not the Nigerian patriot who sponsored Obasanjo? Atiku is unlike any other politician in present day Nigeria. He condemns injustice wherever he sees it no matter whose ox is gored. Check his history.

  • dami

    Atiku and fayose are conmen and opportunists….or have they not been courting Igbo with all sort of promises so as to get their votes? Promises that include buying into the minority’s secessionist agenda?

  • Abdussalami Yaro

    Mr. Atiku, you are a damned hypocrite, blinded by your inordinate ambition for the Aso Rock. While I don’t subscribe or support any form of hate speeches or comments by anybody or group, I am wary of our politicians from both the North and the South. Mr. Atiku, you and politicians like you, are the problem of this country. If you are truly sincere in your concern against hate speeches or comments, where were you when Kanu was broadcasting hate messages through his “Radio Biafra” and even calling for arms, against Hausa/Fulani and even the Yoruba ethnic group? His campaign of hatred has helped in no small measure in the total hatred now shown towards the Hausa/Fulani, being regarded as the only problem of this country. Your open condemnation of the so called hate message from an anonymous Northern Group, is nothing but politics. We, the innocent Nigerians, will continue to be hostages of these political prostitutes, if we allowed ourselves to accept their dirty politics, hook-line-and sinker. Let us follow all right thinking persons that totally condemned and sanctioned hate messages, speeches and comments from any side of the divide. It is shear irresponsibility for any one to be insinuating any Rwandan scenario at this time. We are aware of Mr. Atiku’s romanticization with the South in recent times, just for the sake of 2019, which is, of course, not bad. What is bad is, putting personal interest above national interest. I rest my case.

    • mayGodpunishopressors

      And in your own myopic short sighted and twisted mind, tit for tat will solve the problems. Buhari’s anti-east is so glaring to be president of this great country. Buhari allowed himself to be used by the devil to divided us more in this 21st century. Buhari is qualified if at he should be not more than a councilor of a local government. I believe even those that voted for him from south west must be regretting by now. Without Buhari, we would not have come to this messy state. Its unfortunate that every component that made up the country wants to be on its own.

      • Abdussalami Yaro

        My good friend, there is no where I ever call for tit for tat in this unfortunate saga. Read my comment with open mind.

        • Moh

          Some ppl and comprehension is like water and oil… it is rather unfortunate

      • pheliciti

        Your hatred of Buhari is running you mental. Was it Buhari that scripted Kanu’s hatred messages? Is it a crime to win an election?

        • 0tile

          It is a crime to discriminate against a whole ethnic group because he won an election. Buhari is the evil cause of the present brouhaha. Obasanjo did not discriminate against anybody, Yar’Adua did not, neither did Jonathan but as soon as Buhari grabbed power he unleashed his personal hatred on those he hates and the rest is history. The impending genocide is the handiwork of Buhari alone and everybody knows it.

      • Bakanridi

        I just pity you and your thinking faculty. Imagine how your enmity and hatred for PMB have made you loss your sense as rational human being. My pity to Atiku is no matter the so called love for the South East, the Igbos will NEVER VOTE for him. Let him MARK my words. It is better for him start thinking differently. He had tried many times to go back to the ASO Villa, did he succeed? He has start from the grassroot, He lost relevance from the North. If I m not mistaken Rabiu Kwankwaso defeated him in 2015 APC presidential primaries to come second to the incumbent President.

        • 0tile

          How many times did Imam Buhari try? VP Atiku is more credible than Kwankwaso or your beloved El-Rufai. Stop saying mark your words with emphasis, your words are merely your gut feelings, you don’t belong to the powers that be in one Nigeria. Ogeni, e gbo?

    • Julius

      I asked the same question. Shame on him.

    • Zirem

      Its Nigeria that you find people that know the intend of every individual, they can even tell you exactly what you re thinking before you say it, but have never managed to get leadership right. the authority to which you speak of Atiku intend is unbelievable. I wish i understood where you re coming from with this, but i honestly don’t and you equally don’t know becos you are not one of the ‘right thinking persons’ as you put it. But what I know for sure from your comment here is that you are a hypocrite, you say you are not taking sides but say, ‘we are aware of Mr Atiku’s romanticization with the South….’ who is ‘We’ are you representing a group? and as a Nigerian this statement is racist. Please lets stop deceiving ourselves and laying all the blame on politicians, we are all culpable, those we sang the hate song am sure were sponsored by politicians and instead of you condemning that you are the condemning the very one speaking against it, what are you then?

    • AryLoyds

      For me i cant wait to listen to the remix. Nigeria as we know it is finally coming to a close !

  • Julius

    Correct me of I’m wrong folks …has he said anything about the hate speech kanu was preaching for more than 2 plus years ? He is right to condenm the song but, I miss his condenmnation of what kanu was and still doing .

    • UYI111

      U must be an imbecile not to understand the magnitude of this evil song he is talking about can”t you be serious for once ?

      • Moh

        But its ok for Kanu to be saying vile things about other Nigerians shey? And why do you always have to resort to insults? Can’t you pass your msg across without insults?

        • UYI111

          Check my mail s good u will fined out that the truth is opposite is the case I am not Ibo mind neither am I a Yoruba but a proud Oduduwa i hate it when people castigate a whole tribe for whatever reason .
          Don’t condemn Kanu for some flimsy mistakes he continue to make look at the bigger picture !!!!!!

          • Julius

            2 plus years of radio hate speech is some flimsy mistake to you ? A proud Oduduwa indeed.

          • UYI111

            I have nothing against Kanu if U do that is your cup of tea if u r aware of any hate speech in question say so apart from him trying to some rubbish Yoruba political leaders he also did same by calling some Igbo leader sell out etc to me every other thing is secondary !
            I just told U where I belong it has been like that for centuries if U dont know where u belong then do a quick think through so that u wont be taking unaware !!!!Proud ODUDUWA I REMAIN no apology bro .

        • Julius

          Don’t mind the liar !

    • pheliciti

      He needs Igbo votes… he should condemn all hate speech or songs really

      • Julius

        Exactly my point besides all he need is some crump cash to get their votes. He knows that.

  • igboham

    “The difference between us as Nigerians is not a difference in our tribe or our religion. It was and remains a difference based on whether we are good Nigerians or bad Nigerians, and I am very certain that the good Nigerians far outnumber the very few bad ones.”
    Atiku is wrong on this – the continued failure of Nigeria’s leadership to be honest with her history remains an obstacle to a solution. The differences are irreconcilable and the solution remains separation when the mask comes off. Genocide occurred in Nigeria first before Rwanda and the Nigeria army also had her very own song played regularly in Kaduna. End the lies/revisionism please.

  • sirOscie

    Well said Waziri Adamawa, We must not allow such hate songs or speech in Nigeria to avoid senseless murder and killings.
    We must learn from the experience of others if we are to grow as a country.

  • Anasieze Donatus

    This ATIKU funny shaa,he npw rays indomie with almajiris,drink pure waters with talakawas and now the Ozoigbo ndu ndi igbo all bcos of 2019,Democracy is the best form of Government

  • Ahmed Tukur

    If it’s true the song do exist then, the singer must be arrested and prosecuted together with the sponsors.

    • leonardsonyekwere

      It is true, the song exist and you can listen to it or read the translation at Sahara Reporters. But if you understand the dialect of the song, then go to Youtube and search for anti Igbo song. It is sad but very unfortunate that our youths from the North are not realizing that Nigeria as it is currently structured is not viable. They may hate Nnamdi Kanu but the truth is that we can not build a viable nation from the way Nigeria is currently constituted. It is too far away from the dreams of our grand parents who secured independence for us.

      Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar seem to have done an objective study and his blueprint is not far from my dream for Nigeria. My Nigeria will be a WAZOBIA LAND. A place where tribe and tongue may differ but in brotherhood we all shall stand. The federating units shall be viable and created without fear or favoritism (maybe a four or six equal split of the landmass of Nigeria). A land where you are first a citizen with certain unalienable right before determining where you are going to settle to realize your dream in the country of your bonafide citizenship. My dream is to see my generation in Northern Nigeria realize that for this country they claim to love to work, the current Unitary polity forced on Nigeria’s by the military which is not viable, need to be discarded in favor of something close to what our father founders agreed to, before independence.

  • john

    Where is the SSS in this. Where Mamam Daura.

  • FreeNigeria

    Nigerians know God more than Jesus and Allah more than Mohammed, yet they are the most wicked people on mother earth. Their hatred towards their fellow humans is the primary reason the country is not moving forward. We need to change our ways. All of us.