Osinbajo receives globally acclaimed Nigerian-born medical doctor who performed remarkable feat in U.S.

IMG_20170806_220718

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday received a U.S.-based Nigerian doctor who led a team that performed a remarkable feat.

Mr. Osinbajo received Oluyinka Olutoye, a Houston, U.S.-based Nigerian doctor who successfully led a medical team that operated on a foetus, winning U.S. and global acclaim for the feat.

In a rare medical feat that drew global applause, Mr. Olutoye brought out the foetus from a mother, Margaret Boemer’s womb to remove a tumour from the foetus, and then restored the unborn baby to the womb successfully.

The mother then continued to carry the pregnancy to term, and later on, delivered the baby safely and well. She named her Lynlee Hope.

Mr. Osinbajo told Mr. Olutoye, who was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by members of his family including his wife and parents, that “our country continues to shine in various ways, your achievement is remarkable in every sense. People are bound to wonder. It’s the kind that fables are made of. And this is from someone who is Nigerian-trained.”

According to the acting president, “this country can be well run, we produce the best in every way, but it will take a lot of doing, by good men and women. This is what I have learnt in the past two years here. If we do the right things, day by day, we’ll change and improve the Nigerian situation significantly.”

The acting president also said “the problem is not about the availability of resources, but it’s the management,” recalling how the federal government is now doing more when funds are scarce than in the days when oil was selling at over $100 per barrel.

“When we were making over a $100 per barrel, we were owing oil JVC cash calls, not able to pay salaries and owing contractors. Now that we are down in earnings by 60 per cent, we have sorted out the problem of cash calls and are able to support states to pay salaries,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Olutoye attributed his medical successes in the U.S. to his Nigerian training and education up till the university.

He is a graduate of Medicine from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

“All we have achieved from primary to university is from Nigeria, and I believe that Nigeria will surpass what we have achieved out there,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • musa aliyu

    Thank God he’s not from.the drug peddlers’ tribe. Kudos to a True.Nigerian, not those who give it a.bad name always and they claim they are the wisest’.

  • deji 3SC (Up shooting)

    Yes o. Congratulations Dr Olutoye

  • Thomax

    Osinbajo – a typical Nigerian politician. Hypocrite! Hear him – “According to the acting president, “this country can be well run, we produce the best in every way,….”

    Really? Nigeria can be run well? With an 80 year old bedridden WASCless and certificateless president who says 97% + 5% = 100%? Haba Fake Pastor! Haba!

  • Lanre

    What is so special about removing a Foetus from the womb and placing it back from where he took it? Women Doctors in Idanre and Okitipupa have been doing this for ages. Every 12am they remove babies even as old as 8 months from their Mothers’ womb, take the babies for a walk on Disney Land by 3am before the Mother wakes up. Osinbajo cannot claim he is unaware of this feat .