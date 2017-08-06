JAMB to determine cut off mark for admission August 22

Related News

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, will hold the policy committee meeting on August 21 and 22 that will determine cut of points for admission this year into various courses in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

A press statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by JAMB on Sunday said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had given the Board approval to hold the policy committee meeting on 2017 admission.

It said the meeting will kickstart the 2017 admission exercise.

The policy committee will announce the cut off points at the end of the meeting.

“All stakeholders including vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and mono-technics and provosts of colleges of education would be in attendance,” the statement said.

JAMB disclosed that it has sent to all institutions a soft copy of printout of candidates who chose them.

“This year, the Board has sent candidates who scored 100 and above in their JAMB to the institutions in its flexible admission policy for institutions to determine the suitability of the candidates in compliance with all laid down rules and regulations as determined by the proprietors of the institutions and approved by Senate of the various schools.

“The Board will ensure that criteria set by Senate are strictly adhered to by the institutions’ admission officers and no shifting of goal posts in the middle of the admission exercise.

“This is to guarantee fairness and equity to all candidates.”

Meanwhile, the Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, has advised owners of Computer-Based Test centres are up to date ahead of the accreditation exercise for next year.

Mr. Oloyede gave the advice during the foundation laying ceremony for a 500-capacity twin CBT centre being built by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, in Osogbo, Osun State.

He said the board would not compromise on the 2018 accreditation exercise, stressing that having suitable centres is the bedrock of conducting a smooth examination.

“The 500-capacity twin CBT centre built by NCC in compliance with presidential directive for NCC to build such centres in each senatorial district was to bring the centres closer to the candidates and also ensure standard,” JAMB said in its statement.

“The Registrar urged the consultant to ensure that the centre is built according to specification,” it concluded.