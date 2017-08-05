El-Rufai’s aide justifies attack on senators, journalists

An aide to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has justified a recent violent attack on federal lawmakers and journalists, who were targeted at the premises of the secretariat of Nigerian Union of Journalists in Kaduna.

The aide, Uba Sani, who is the political adviser to Mr. El-Ruafai, spoke during an interview in Hausa language on Nagarta Radio in Kaduna on Friday.

“The attack was appropriate,” said Mr. Sani. “It’s part of politics.”

Last Sunday, hoodlums disrupted a press conference held by two senators, Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) and Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna North), and injured at least one journalist working for Liberty TV/Radio, in the violence that ensued.

According to witnesses, including journalists, the hoodlums numbering over 100 were wielding dangerous weapons and overpowered police officers to unleash the violence.

Before the violence, Mr. Hunkuyi had told Journalists that they were sidelined in the election of the party’s delegates that held last Saturday. The lawmakers later sought audience with APC national leaders and called for cancellation of the exercise.

They alleged that the attack was sponsored by Mr. El-Rufai.

In the wake of the violence, Mr. El-Rufai condemned the violence and directed an investigation into its cause and perpetrators.

