COREN speaks on BSc / HND dichotomy

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, has called on the federal government to approve career progression for technologists to attain grade level 17 in the civil service.

Kashim Ali, president of the association, made the call on Friday in Abuja during a media briefing ahead of the 26th Engineering Assembly of the council.

The theme of the assembly slated to hold between August 7 and 9 is: “Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing in Nigeria: Challenges and opportunities for A Better Future.”

Mr. Ali said the call was necessary so as to address the issues of HND and B.Sc. dichotomy being reported in the media; adding that the engineering family had no issues of disparity.

According to him, HND engineers are registered as technologists, university graduates are registered as engineers and that is the practice internationally.

He said the challenge was that the pay structure in the civil service stagnate the technologists at a certain level adding that COREN position on the issue was clear.

“There is a cadre called technologists, there is another cadre in the civil service called the engineers; the engineers have no problem, they grow to level 17.

“We are not against the salary disparity between the technologists and the engineers but we are also saying, allow technologists to also grow to level 17.

“We do not have that issue among members of the engineering family because all the cadres have representatives in COREN council,” he said.

Mr. Ali said the COREN engineering assembly was to update the knowledge of members of the engineering family and share ideas on emerging issues in the practice of the profession.

He said the idea was to bring all cadres of engineering personnel together to discuss issues that would promote the practice of the engineering in the country.

Mr. Ali said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, was expected to be the special guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the event while Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State would be the chairman of the occasion.

(NAN)