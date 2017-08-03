Police arrest mother of 10 for allegedly aiding her son to rob

Related News

The Borno Police Command has arrested a 41-year-old housewife, Jummai Buba, for allegedly aiding armed robbers in the state.

Ms. Buba, a mother of 10, was arrested in Maiduguri for allegedly aiding her son, who belongs to a notorious armed robbery gang.

The Commissioner, Damian Chukwu, made the disclosure on Thursday while parading the suspects in Maiduguri.

Mr. Chukwu said the housewife was arrested in Maiduguri alongside seven other suspects, who attacked motorists and snatched vehicles in Jos and Abuja.

He explained that the lady was arrested for conspiring with her son to conceal the vehicles snatched from their owners.

“The lady served as an accomplice in concealing the stolen vehicles.

“Whenever her son robbed cars, he will send it to his mother, who will in turn contact buyers in Maiduguri,” he said.

The commissioner named the other suspects as: Umar Kachalla, Muhammad Adamu, Abubakar Usman, Bashir Mohammad, Sulaiman Abubakar and Yakubu Abubakar.

He said that the police recovered three cars from the suspects, adding that the suspects would be transferred to Plateau Police Command as soon as investigations were completed.

He said that two other suspects, Modu Busari and Mohammed Sale from Magumeri Local Government Area, had also been arrested over attempted robbery.

Mr. Chukwu explained that the suspects were apprehended in separate raids by officials of the command on patrol in the area.

He said that the police had arrested one Abdullahi Hassan, who specialises in the theft of car batteries and spare parts.

He said that a number of items were recovered from the suspect.

The commissioner said the police had also arrested two suspected members of Boko Haram insurgents in a joint operation with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF.

He said that one of the suspects was arrested in Mainok town in Kaga Local Government Area, while the second suspect was arrested at Nasarawa village in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano State.

“We also arrested a military impersonator in Maiduguri. Investigations are still in progress and all the suspects will be prosecuted,” the police said.

(NAN)