Buhari’s health critical to APC government’s vision – Party Chairman

Related News

The Chairman of the Forum of APC States Chairmen, Henry Ajomale, on Wednesday declared that the health of President Muhammadu Buhari is critical to the vision of the ruling APC government.

He said this while addressing State House correspondents after the All Progressives Congress state chairmen’s meeting with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, at Aso Villa.

According to Mr. Ajomale, who is the chairman of the party in Lagos State, the forum discussed at length the situation in the country and “then our anxiety for the health of the President.”

“We are grateful that God in His infinite mercies has made him whole which is very critical and important to the vision that we have for this country as APC government.”

He explained that the acting president was able to brief the forum about the situation in the country, the economy, and steps taken so far to address the challenges facing the country.

“We are very impressed with his explanations and we will go back to our various states and let the people know that the government has very good intentions.

“And that we should be part and parcel of the government in order to ensure that the poor people of this country are getting better deal.

“In a nutshell, we are very happy for what we heard from government and we intend to carry it to our states,’’ the forum chairman said.

On the specific issues discussed, Mr. Ajomale said members expressed concerns about the economic situation in the country.

He noted that the situation was not totally the fault of government since it was a global problem with the economic recession taking its toll on every country.

He expressed delight that the Buhari administration was trying to diversify the economy following a slump in oil prices.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, with Otumba Henry Ayamale, Forum Chairman, during the meeting with APC Party Chairmen from 36 States and FCT at the State House in Abuja. Photos: NOVO ISIORO Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Otumba Henry Ayamale, Forum Chairman(immediate R); Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Dep. Chairman (immediate L) and other Forum members during the meeting at the State House in Abuja. Photos: NOVO ISIORO Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Otumba Henry Ayamale, Forum Chairman(immediate R); Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Dep. Chairman (immediate L) and other Forum members during the meeting at the State House in Abuja. Photos: NOVO ISIORO Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; Otumba Henry Ayamale, Forum Chairman(immediate R); Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, Dep. Chairman (immediate L) and other Forum members during the meeting at the State House in Abuja. Photos: NOVO ISIORO Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, with Otumba Henry Ayamale, Forum Chairman, during the meeting with APC Party Chairmen from 36 States and FCT at the State House in Abuja. Photos: NOVO ISIORO

Mr. Ajomale said: “We also discussed diversification into agriculture, especially rice production, the level of children’s welfare (Home Grown School Feeding programme).

“And then we talked about corruption also which is the key among the problems that the president is particular about.

“I think that the people of this county are particular about this too that corruption cannot continue and a systemic method had been put in place to ensure that it is cut down.

“Although it is not totally eradicated but it is far better than what we had during the President Goodluck Jonathan regime.”

(NAN)