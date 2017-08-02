Nigerian Prisons Service redeploys 32 senior officers

Related News

The Controller-General of the Nigerian Prisons Service, NPS, Ahmed Ja’afaru, has redeployed 32 senior officers as part of its efforts to ensure efficient service delivery.

Francis Enobore‎, the NPS spokesperson, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

‎According to him, the redeployment‎ is contained in a posting instruction issued on August 1, and signed by the CGP.

Mr. Enobore said that the posting was in line with‎ the need to have the recently promoted Deputy Controllers-General take charge as substantive Directorate heads.

He said the posting was also to address some administrative gaps pursuant to the present administration’s drive for excellent service delivery.

‎In the posting, DCG Shehu Kangiwa now heads the Finance and Accounts Directorate, while DCG Dorathy Atagiri takes charge of the Directorate of Health and Social Welfare Services.

DCG MBE Shemfe heads the Directorate of Operations and DCG Charles Ahaotu heads Works and Logistics Directorate.

DCG Ogundana Jerome, who was the Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone A Lagos, now takes charge of the Directorate of Inmates Training and Productivity.

Others include ACG Emmanuel Ogundele, who takes over Prisons Academy, Ijebu-Igbo as Commandant, ACG K.A Babalola moves to Zone A, Lagos as Zonal Coordinator. ACG AI Omale, CP Bukar Shettima Hauwa and CP KN Okuori proceed on retirement.

The redeployment also affected 21 other senior officers across board.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that on July 14, five‎ Assistant Controllers-General promoted to the rank of Deputy Controllers-General of Prisons were formally decorated by the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau‎.

The NPS boss wished the‎ retiring officers well in their future endeavours and charged the Directorate heads and other command officers to deploy all available resources at their disposal in order to add value to their output.

(NAN)