Kidnapped nursing mother freed

Related News

Roselyn Okokingho, a breastfeeding mother of a nine-week-old baby who was kidnapped by gunmen in Town Brass in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa, has regained her freedom.

Pius Okokingho, the husband of the victim, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that his wife, who regained freedom on Tuesday, had spent two weeks in the kidnappers’ den.

He said that her abductors dropped her off at a lonely place along the Brass river waterways from where she was rescued by sympathisers.

He said that the joy of the new baby who was reunited with the lactating mother whose abduction denied the baby of breast milk, knew no bounds when his wife returned home.

According to him, the incident had compelled the family to resort to infant formula rather than the exclusive breast milk that the baby was used to.

Although, he declined to disclose if ransom was paid, he, however, said that the kidnappers had established telephone contact with him and demanded for N10 million ransom, but his offer of N100,000 was turned down.

“I can confirm that my wife is back and I thank God that she is in good health, I am also grateful to sympathisers that came to her rescue and those who stood by me during the traumatic two weeks.

“I also applaud the media for the selfless advocacy for the freedom of my wife.

“I am sure they were under intense pressure as the kidnappers said that the incident was enjoying media spotlight, an indication that I had money; but I told them it was public service,” he said.

(NAN)