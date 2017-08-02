Lagos will become Africa’s third largest economy before I die – Obasanjo

Related News

A former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, said Lagos will become Africa’s third largest economy in a very short time.

Mr. Obasanjo made this known at the book launch of a book titled, “Making Africa Work”, co-authored by the former president and three other authors.

The other authors are Greg Mills, Director of Brenthurst Foundation; Jeffrey Herbst, President of NEWSEUM and Dickie Davis, a retired major general.

The former president said the Lagos State government is working towards making the state an economic hub, which he jocularly said would come to fruition before he passes on.

Mr. Obasanjo, who is the chair of Brenthurst Foundation, disclosed that plans are underway for the foundation and Lagos state government to make the state the third largest economy on the continent.

“(Even though) People said I look like someone who is in the departure lounge,” Mr. Obasanjo said, “Lagos will become the third largest economy before I take my boarding pass.”

The former president also said that Africa is not a poor continent, adding that the continent is only poor by choice.

He enjoined Africans to focus on wealth creation and job opportunities, saying the continent should complain less about poverty.

“Africa is poorly managed,” he said, adding that, “We are poor by choice (and) we will also get out of that poverty by choice.”