Economy: Okonjo-Iweala denies criticising Buhari

A former Nigerian finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has denied reports that she made scathing remarks against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala made this disclaimer via a post on her Facebook wall on Tuesday.

Reacting to the social media reports which alleged that she faulted the present administration, the ex-minister said the reports were false.

“My attention has been drawn to a spurious and nefarious story circulating on the internet,” she wrote.

“The story makes false claims of utterances against President Buhari.

“I had earlier debunked the same fake news on Jan 5 , 2017, but it is obviously in some people’s interest to see this falsehood circulate again,” she wrote Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES observes that the January 5 disclaimer was posted on her wall and signed by her Media Adviser, Paul Nwabukwu.

“The comments on the performance of the Nigerian economy being circulated by unknown persons and attributed to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala were not made by her,” Mr. Nwabukwu had said.

“Like the previous fake audio by an imposter pretending to be her , this is another desperate action by mischievous persons.

“The former minister doesn’t need anyone to speak for her because , as everyone knows, she is very capable of speaking for herself . We urge the media and Nigerian public to ignore these petty gimmicks.

“We urge the media and Nigerian public to ignore these petty gimmicks,” he submitted.

On Tuesday, Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala again urged the Nigerian reading public to ignore such fake news.

“Kindly ignore this. These junk news outlets are hereby warned to cease and desist,” she wrote.