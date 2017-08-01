LIVE UPDATES: Audi Cup 2017 – Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich

Related News

With the start of the Premier League season less than two-weeks away, Jurgen Klopp is putting the finishing touches to Liverpool’s pre-season campaign.

The Merseyside club have already tasted success in the Premier Asia Trophy after beating Crystal Palace and Leicester in Hong Kong.

Jurgen Klopp brings the Reds to Bavaria where he will lock horns with familiar foes as part of the build-up to the 2017-18 campaign

Liverpool and Bayern Munich continue their pre-season preparations when they face off in the semi-final of the Audi Cup.

The game takes place at the Allianz Arena in Munich and the winner will face Atletico Madrid in the final a day later.

Atletico advanced to the final moments ago after a dramatic 2:1 victory against Napoli.

Napoli and the team that will lose between Bayern and Liverpool will contest a third-place play-off.

For Bayern, the tournament will be their final friendly outing ahead of their Super Cup showdown against Borussia Dortmund, which takes place on August 5.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are set to welcome Athletic to Anfield before getting their Premier League campaign under way on August 12 against Watford.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates on the game in Munich which gets underway at 7.30 p.m. Nigerian time.

The starting line-up for both teams are now out:

Bayern Munich: Ulreich; Rafinha, Hummels, Martinez, Alaba; Tolisso, Thiago; Muller, James, Ribery; Lewandowski

Substitutes: Fruchtl, Sule, Crnicki, Rudy, Vidal, Coman, Kimmich, Tillman, Friedl, Sanches, Mai, Awoudja, Wintzheimer, Heiland

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Coutinho; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Ward, Klavan, Flanagan, Robertson, Grujic, Wijnaldum, Ejaria, Lallana, Kent, Woodburn, Sturridge, Solanke

7:35pm – We are already underway as Liverpool and Bayern fight to claim a spot in the Audi cup final.

A free kick for Bayern as they begin to mount an early pressure on liverpool.

Alaba and Ribery combining so well to pose more threat to the reds as Bayern looks for an early goal.

Goal!!!!!! Sane Mane scores for Liverpool in the 7th minute of the game with a counter attack. Mane converted an ambitious pass from Farminho to put Liverpool ahead.

Liverpool 1, Bayern 0. This is the first attempt from Liverpool and it was well used.

Liverpool looking more ruthless in another counter attack but the Bayern goalkeeper denies Mohammed Sallah, the newly signed striker from scoring. Corner for Liverpool.

A free kick for Bayern as they look for an equalizer.

Alaba takes the free kick but it went wide to the up right.

Hmmmm.. Liverpool is always look dangerous on the counter attack as Sane advances again but this time he was stopped by the Bayern defence.

Substitution: Bayern replaces Rafinha for Sanchez.

A free kick for liverpool as Firminho gets knocked down. will they double the lead?

Moreno tests Ulreich with an excellent free-kick, but the ball is saved by the Bayern goalkeeper. Good start by the Spaniard tonight.

Liverpool now more confident in the game as they still lead by Mane’s 7th minute goal in half an hour.

All the Bayern players are now in Liverpool’s half as they keep searching for an equalizer.

A chance for Bayern’s Frank Ribery… Ohhh the flag is up for offside. tough call.

Goal!!! Salah scores his third goal ever for Liverpool. 2 goals for Liverpool, nil for Bayern in the 35th minute.

Mane who scored the first goal is causing more trouble for Bayern as Salah heads home his cross from the right flank. It’s quite remarkable to note that all three goals scored by Mohammed Sallah in his debut seasons were with the head.

Bayern gets a real chance to get back into the game but James Rodriguez was denied by the Liverpool Goalie.

Liverpool are now looking more dangerous as they mount more pressure on the home side even as they are leading with 2 goals in the 40th minute.

The Bayern coach, Carlo Ancelloti is now up on his feet, giving instructions to his players to up their game.

Mane brought down in the left flank as Liverpool advances again. Free kick for Liverpool. Will they make it 3?

Coutinho strikes!!!! Went wide.

Half time whistle goes. Liverpool leads Bayern. 2 – 0

Sensational half by Liverpool, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. Most parts of the game have been breathtaking.

Don’t go away, the second half will begin soon.

Did we say Salah’s third goal for Liverpool? Oh no, Its his fourth really!

The second half is about to start, we should not forget that this is a friendly and Bayern have been poor, but this has been sensational for Liverpool. They owned the first half. They looked frightening on the counter-attack.

Let’s see if the second will be better for the home side, Bayern Munich.

Liverpool still leads by 2:0. If you are just joining. The second half is underway.

Substitution: Liverpool brings in Wijnaldum for Emre Can.

Liverpool still very much in the driving sit in this game as they eye a third goal.

A great chance for Liverpool!!! Oh the flag is up, Salah is offside.

Lawandoski with the ball, Couldn’t do much. The German seems to be a shadow of himself as Bayern seems to be the under dog in this interesting game in their home turf.

James Rodriguez strikes a low shot!! No, that did not trouble the Liverpool Goal keeper.

Liverpool still leading comfortably with 2 goals at the hour mark.

Bayern Substitution: James off, Coman on.

Foul: Firminho brought down. Free kick for Liverpool.

Klopp’s Liverpool are now soaking up pressure and then looking to hit Bayern on the counter again.

Liverpool makes 3 consecutive subs:Grujic, Sturridge, Kent in on for Salah, Henderson and Firminho.

Goal!!! Number 3 for Liverpool, the new man Grujic scores with his first touch of the ball, Oh the goal was ruled out by the game officials.

Lalana allegedly pushed the Bayern goal keeper. Tough call though. It’s still 2-0, I repeat it’s still 2-0.

Substitution: Bayern brings in Arturo Vidal.

Alaba is down, seems to have a little difficulty with his leg. Alaba is now substituted.

Flanagan on….Alexander-Arnold off for Liverpool.