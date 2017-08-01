Vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities should earn uniform pay – NUC

Related News

For proper accountability, the National Universities Commission, NUC, has said all vice chancellors especially in federal universities should earn uniform and specified salaries.

The executive secretary of the commission, Abubakar Rasheed, stated this during a meeting he had with bursars of federal universities in Abuja Tuesday.

He said the disparity in salary scheme in universities may breed corruption and bring about constant searchlight by anti-graft agencies.

“What salaries do bursars pay their vice-chancellors? This is the foundation of every problem. If every vice chancellor receives one type of salary, the problem will be resolved,” Mr. Rasheed said.

According to him, many universities fail to interpret salary schemes properly.

“The government can certainly not pay a vice-chancellor N5.7 million annually as allowances but you see bursars giving out as much as N480, 000 naira monthly to them under the name of furniture allowance.”

He said the discussions he usually had with the EFCC chairman anytime he visited him was hinged on the high number of investigations they (EFCC) were carrying out into the financial activities of universities.

He said the bursars and vice-chancellors ‘are always easy targets’ in such investigations.

He urged the bursars and financial officers to be honest and exact when presenting financial statements.

He said the NUC is currently processing over 200 applications for more private universities in the country.

Also speaking at the occasion, the head of federal bursars, who is from Ahmadu Bello University, Yahaya Hassan, urged bursars and financial officers to collaborate with NUC to avert financial crises.

He appealed to the NUC to assist the university system by establishing a desk that will ‘collate, interpret and disseminate circulars in order to avoid controversies in universities.’