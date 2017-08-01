‎Freed Lagos students commence treatment

Related News

Indications emerged on Monday that the Lagos State government has commenced treatment for the released students of Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe.

‎

The students, who were released from the den of kidnappers on Friday, had been placed under close watch.

The students – Isiaq Ramon, Peter Jonah, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi, Pelumi Philips, and Farouq Yusuf – were released after about 65 days in the kidnappers’ den.

Shortly after their release on Friday, the Lagos State government had promised to ensure that the students were put through therapeutics to relieve them of the horror of the kidnap experience.

On Tuesday, parents of the students who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity said they were not allowed to be part of the session.

A family member of one of the boys told PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the children were at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, on Monday for medical examinations.

One of the parents contacted by PREMIUM TIMES declined to give details of the exercise, saying they had been warned by the security operatives to refuse press interviews.

“They were at the hospital yesterday for debriefing and other therapeutic examinations. We don’t have the detail as we were not even part of it,” a parent who craved anonymity said on Tuesday afternoon.

Another relative of one of the kids who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES also conformed that the kids visited the hospital but said she had been put in the dark about details of the visit.

“I don’t know about that o… Am not home yet.. But they went to the hospital yesterday,” she told PREMIUM TIMES via a terse text message.

Efforts to speak with officials at LASUTH were unsuccessful as officials contacted by our correspondent declined to comment on the issue.