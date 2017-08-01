Be careful, Oba of Lagos warns Senate

Related News

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has warned the Senate against attack from “angry and hungry” Nigerians.

The monarch spoke when he hosted the Minister for Health, Isaac Adewole, in his palace on Monday.

“There is still room for improvement and I appeal to them to do what Nigerians want because the way we are going, I will not pray for a situation where Nigerians will rise and go attack them in the Senate as it is getting to that stage as Nigerians are hungry and angry,” the traditional ruler said, in a short video made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Let me make it loud that majority of right thinking Nigerians are annoyed with them on the recent decision to sit on certain matters.”

The monarch did not state the matters he had in view to have fired the warning.

But as it relates to the health sector, the Senate recently launched a probe into availability of drugs, said to have been in the European Union, in the Nigerian market.

In a non-health related matter, the Senate also‎ recently approved financial autonomy for local governments, a move strongly opposed by proponents of true federalism including a pan-Yoruba socio-political group, ARG.

Mr. Adewole was in the Igadugaran, Isale Eko Palace of the Mr. Akiolu to solicit his support for the Coordinated Warehouse Centre in Lagos and the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, under which the government proposes that drug sellers in a community will operate from one location.