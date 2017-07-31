Awujale is alive – Cousin

Related News

The Awujale of Ijebu Ode and paramount ruler of Ijebu Land, Sikiru Adetona, is alive, contrary to rumour, the monarch’s cousin and Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, has told PREMIUM TIMES.

The rumour of the Awujale’s passing started going viral on social media platforms, especially Facebook, Monday afternoon.

“It’s not true; he is alive and I spoke with him today,” said Mr. Onanuga. “He is in Lagos and he is just laughing over the rumour.”

Mr. Onanuga said the monarch was ill two weeks ago and travelled to Lagos for treatment at a hospital from which he was discharged two days afterwards.

“We are from the same ruling house; I’m his cousin. That’s why we are close, not because of I’m a Journalist,” said Mr. Onanuga.

Mr. Onanuga said it was not the first time the monarch would be rumoured to have died.

The Awujale was born in 1934 and ascended the Ijebu throne in 1960.

“Yes, the man is old,” remarked Mr. Onanuga, “but he is fine.”

He disclosed the monarch is in popular Lagos hotel where he has been resting since he was discharged from the hospital.

In Ogun State, a source at the palace of the monarch also debunked the rumour.

‎”Not true. Kabiyesi is recuperating and presently at the Oriental Hotel in Lekki,” the source said.