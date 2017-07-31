Two Nigerian Customs officials killed

Related News

The Katsina State Custom Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has confirmed the killing of two of its officers by suspected armed robbers.

The Spokesman of the command, Peter Duniya, who confirmed the killing in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Katsina on Monday, said the officers were killed on July 30 while on duty.

He said that the officers were shot dead by people, suspected to be armed robbers on Daura Road in Katsina.

Mr. Duniya said the officers were on routine patrol at Dogon-Hawa Community, near Shargalle Village in the Dutsi Local Government Area of the state when they met their fate.

The spokesperson named the dead officers as Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Babandi Nuradeen, and Chief Superintendent of Customs, Maidama Yabo.

“The command has already commenced investigation into the circumstance that led to the shootings of the officers,” he stated.

Mr. Duniya said that the command had deployed officers from the intelligence unit of the customs to unravel the reason for the killing.

A NAN correspondent in Katsina reports that the state had been witnessing series of armed robbery attacks in recent times.

It will be recalled that security agents had recently smashed a gang of cattle rustlers, who had been terrorising herdsmen in the state.

(NAN)