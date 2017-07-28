Nigeria investigates importation of 140 snakes, 660 other animals from Cameroon

snake-medicine

The Federal Government says it has commenced investigation to uncover the importers of three consignments containing 140 species of snakes and 660 other animals imported into Nigeria from Cameroon.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Customs Service on July 26 intercepted three consignments containing 140 species of snakes and 660 other animals in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, told journalists in Abuja on Friday that the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) had been directed to commence the investigation immediately.

Mr. Ogbeh reiterated the need for officials of the NAQS to be stationed at the country’s ports to enable them to address such issues before they escalated.

The minister who expressed the fear that if the quality of agricultural produce imported into Nigeria was not checked, a sort of biological warfare could also be launched against the country’s agricultural sector.

“It is very important to know the tendencies of saying that the quarantine service should not be kept away from the ports.

“It is a threat and a danger because the other day, somebody attempted to smuggle kolanuts to Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudis have told us not to bring kolanuts into their country.

“The Quarantine Service had to go into the aircraft and stop the plane from leaving; it then brought the kolanuts down and now, it is snakes.

“Our ambition is to become a major agricultural nation, if the quality of what we take out and that of the materials coming in are not known to us, anything can happen.

“The dangers include biological warfare, which can be launched against our agriculture industry.

“These are reasons why the quarantine service must be allowed to play its roles without necessarily disrupting the ports’ routine functions,” Mr. Ogbeh said.

NAN reports the containers were brought in aboard a Cameroonian vessel, ‘MV Flesh’, through the Calabar waterway.

The containers reportedly contained snakes and other animals such as geckos, millipedes, hairy frogs and spiders.

(NAN)

  • amazing2012

    “The containers reportedly contained snakes and other animals such as geckos, millipedes, hairy frogs and spiders”.
    The fact that we have enough snakes, and never in need of geckos,millipedes, hairy frogs, and spiders concludes it is a simple biological warfare. Nigeria should take this with seriousness to deal with Cameroon.
    Remember how Sawyer, the Liberian diplomat bring Ebola to Nigeria and murdered innocent people?
    Do you recalled the dumping of nuclear toxic in Akoko present delta state ?
    Enough is enough !

  • The Optimist

    ‘Investigation to uncover the importers’. It’s the usual pattern to divert attention. Who hears any more thing about the imported pump actions? Gone with the phantom investigations! When will things change for good?

  • Arabakpura

    The snakes and the others were brought in to complement the Baboons, hyenas and Jackals already redident in Nigeria! I see another Animal farm different from George Orwell’s conception in the making!

