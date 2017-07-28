Again, court grants ex-minister son accused of fraud permission to travel abroad

Related News

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has again granted leave to the son of former Federal Capital Territory minister, Bala Mohammed, to travel abroad.

Mr. Mohammed’s son, Shamsudeen Bala who was charged with fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was earlier allowed to travel out of the country for the lesser hajj by the judge, Nnamdi Dimgba.

On Friday, the defendant’s lawyer, Kanayo Okafor informed the court of the application for his client to visit the United Kingdom to attend a medical appointment scheduled to hold on August 2.

Mr. Kanayo said the defendant had undertaken some tests and was found to have a hiatal hernia, which was threatening to have an adverse effect on his (Shamsudeen’s) digestive system.

Explaining the nature of his client’s medical condition in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Okafor said: “Endoscopic findings noted that Hiatal Hernia with significant damage to the lining of the oesophagus from influx material, a potential risk for Barrett’s oesophagus and oesophageal malignancy,” was the problem with his client.

Reacting to the application in court, the prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani asked the court to reject it, adding that there was no evidence to show that the said condition could not be treated locally.

Despite the opposition, Mr. Dimgba granted the application and urged the defendant to return before the next adjourned date for his trial, September, 20.

Mr. Bala is facing trial on a 15-count charge, for alleged diversion of funds and failure to declare monies belonging to him to the commission.

He is being tried alongside four companies – Bird Trust Agro Allied Limited, Intertrans Global Logistic Limited, Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal-Vac Mining Nigeria Limited.

His father, Mr. Mohammed is also facing a separate charge for alleged fraud.