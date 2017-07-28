JUST IN: PDP chairman Makarfi involved in car crash

Ahmed Makarfi
Ahmed Makarfi

A vehicle conveying the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, was earlier today, involved in a multiple collision with other vehicles along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

However, spokesperson of the party, Dayo Adeyeye said in a statement that Mr. Makarfi “and all other passengers in his vehicle came out unhurt.”

“This is to allay the fears of our Party members, teeming supporters and well wishers who heard of the accident and have been making frantic calls; as well as those who may stumble on half-baked information,” Mr. Adeyeye said.

Mr. Makarfi recently got the nod of the Supreme Court to assume leadership of the former ruling party which had been rocked by leadership crisis since its loss at the 2015 presidential polls.

  • Joshua Kwame

    Thanks to God

  • Frank Bassey

    TO GOD BE THE GLORY

  • Shahokaya

    Shariff should be feared.

  • FreeNigeria

    may the roads they didn’t construct or repair consume them all