Alleged N29 billion fraud: Court grants Nyako permission to travel abroad for medical treatment

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted former Adamawa governor, Murtala Nyako, permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The court also granted Zulkifik Abba, who is the 3rd defendant in the suit, permission to travel abroad.

Justice Okon Abang gave the permission after hearing two applications filed by Messrs. Nyako and Abba’s counsel seeking permission to travel.

Justice Abang in his ruling said that he granted the application since the prosecuting counsel raised no objection.

The judge further said he was inclined to grant the permission because Messrs. Nyako and Abba as well as the other defendants were always in court for their trial.

“The 1st defendant has not taken any step to truncate or frustrate his trial; and has always conducted himself well and obediently before the court.

“In the case of the 3rd defendant, he has been granted leave to travel abroad before and he honoured the conditions given him by the court, especially by returning his international passport to the court authority as ordered.

“I have no reasons at all to doubt the sincerity of the 1st defendant in travelling abroad for medical check-up and the 3rd defendant to see his family overseas.

“I am inclined to grant the two applications and therefore make the following consequential orders.

“The Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court, Abuja is ordered to temporarily release the international passport of Nyako to enable him travel to Germany for a routine medical check-up.

“The passport of the 3rd defendant should be released to enable him travel to the United Kingdom to see his children who are citizens there.”

Mr. Abang ordered that the two defendants shall return their passports to the chief registrar on or before September 25.

He adjourned the matter until September 25 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on August 7, 2015, arraigned Mr. Nyako on a 37-count charge bordering on money laundering.

He was arraigned along with his son, Abdulaziz, who is a serving senator, Zulkifikk Abba, Abubakar Aliyu and five firms.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Mr. Nyako and his co-defendants diverted N29 billion, belonging to the Adamawa Government.

(NAN)