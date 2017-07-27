Ohanaeze urges National Assembly to revisit 2014 Confab Report

The umbrella organization of Igbo socio-cultural groups, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has charged the National Assembly, as it works on constitutional amendment, to revisit the report of the 2014 Constitutional Conference.

The organization made this call in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday and signed by its President-General, John Nwodo.

It said it had expected the Senate to put the report into consideration before passing its constitutional amendment bills.

Ohanaeze also said it is disappointed in the position of the Senate on the issue of power devolution to states. The Senate had rejected the devolution of powers to states.

The organisation said even though it is aware of the long process of the constitutional amendment and that the Senate is not the final step, it is disheartening that as representatives of the people, the legislators are unable to correctly gauge the desires of the people and the nation.

The body advised that rather than go into constitutional amendment at this time that the mood of the country is tuned towards total restructuring, the National Assembly should have concerned itself with making the necessary legislative enactment to convene a national conference for real constitutional drafting.

“The barrage of voices in this country lately shows clearly that majority of Nigerians are desirous of the country running a true federal system and one expected the Senate to have appreciated this in all their actions, especially in constitutional amendment.

“Any action whether legislative or executive in this country today that is not programmed to respond to the yearnings of the populace will amount to exercise in futility,” the statement read.

Ohanaeze therefore urged the National Assembly and other legislative levels involved in the constitutional amendment to put the interest of the nation first and ensure that its actions are such that would help to ease the tension in the country.

