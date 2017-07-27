JUST IN: Reps pass #NotTooYoungToRun bill

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill.

The bill which was also passed by the Senate on Wednesday seeks to reduce the age for elective offices in the country.

A total of 261 members voted in support of the bill, while 23 members voted against it and 2 abstained.

If passed by at least 24 of 36 state houses of assemblies across the federation and signed into law, it would mean that an individual can contest for the office of the President at the age of 35 and for governor and the Senate at the age of 30.

