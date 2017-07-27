Nigeria pledges to continue oil exploration in Chad Basin despite Boko Haram attack

Related News

The Nigerian government has pledged to continue oil exploration the Chad Basin despite the recent Boko Haram attack.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, stated this on Thursday.

He said the oil search will continue given the provision of adequate security for the exploration team.

Boko Haram members had on Tuesday ambushed and kidnapped workers who were part of an NNPC team on oil exploration in the Lake Chad basin.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how at least 27 people died after rescue efforts by soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF. The victims included soldiers, CJTF members, and university staff.

One of the staff of the University of Maiduguri killed during the attack was buried on Thursday.

On Thursday, Mr. Kachikwu sympathised with the families of the victims of the Boko Haram attack.