Reps demand identities of Patience Jonathan’s property whistle-blowers

House of Reps
House of Reps

The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for identities of informants whose tip-off led to raid on former first lady, Patience Jonathan’s property.

The House’s Committee on Public Petition gave the order on Wednesday while considering a petition on “incessant harassment” of Mr. Jonathan and family. The petition was filed by the former first lady.

The committee also summoned the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Police to appear as defendants in the petition.

A Director in the NDLEA, Femi Oloruntoba, had told the committee at the hearing that the agency got a tip-off from an unnamed source that the property located at Igbeti Rock Street, Maitama, Abuja, was being used for illicit drug activities.

“Based on the information, eight officers of the agency visited the premises after surveillance was conducted on it,” he said.

He denied that 50 officers from my agency visited the premises,” he said.

According to Mr. Oloruntoba, the officer who met two occupants of the premises provided them with a search endorsement form, which they endorsed indicating that the search was conducted without any damage to the property or loss of items.

He said the agency was not aware that the premises belonged to the former first lady, adding that a letter was written by a solicitor on behalf of a man who claimed to be the owner of the premises.

Consequently, the committee requested the NDLEA to provide it with the identity of the claimed source before the next adjourned date.

The legal team from Granville Abibo & Co. led by Sammie Somiari, who petitioned the lower chamber on behalf of Mrs. Jonathan, had earlier told the committee that it would adopt the initial petition as its brief in the matter.

Mr. Somiari added that additional documents were available to substantiate whatever they had raised in the petition.

He said the respondents, including the mentioned agencies, had engaged in wanton attacks on the former first lady and her relations.

He cited different media reports and newspaper headlines as pointers to the allegation of attacks on Jonathan.

He said “the EFCC has serially orchestrated a design to freeze the personal accounts of Mrs Jonathan, her siblings and other relations and associates.

“A case in point is one Aridolf Jo Resort Wellness and Spa Ltd off Okota Estate and Finchley Top Homes Limited which were all shut down without any justifiable reason by the EFCC with their accounts frozen.”

The committee asked its secretariat to send reminders to all agencies joined in the case that were yet to appear to provide documents regarding their role in the matter.

It adjourned its session to Sept. 19, 2017.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • thusspokez

    The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for identities of informants whose tip-off led to raid on former first lady, Patience Jonathan’s property.

    These ignoramuses are law makers? They who should know better that what they are demanding is against the law?

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      There’re no law-makers in this present National Assembly, only law-breakers

  • tundemash

    What law makes these idiots to be investigators ? Since when did they start perfoming teh job of the Executives ? If Patience “Illiterate” Jonathan has any issues with raids on her property, let her get redress at the court.

  • Owenz

    When the house of reps start to insult themselves, then the rest of us will join them .

  • George

    Thank God Madam Patient isn’t the first first Lady so trying to cage her won’t work except Nigeria government has arranged for another sources of revenue because when time reach monkeys will start going to the markets again. Leave Patient alone NOW.

  • Aminu Mahmoud

    To borrow from Senator Shehu Sani on perceived discrimination between corrupted Executives and corrupted Legislators treatment by Nigerian Government ,this time around the table has turned down where the Legislators assumed the role of volunteer lawyers to save Ex-first lady Dame Patience Jonathan who is facing corruption trials.