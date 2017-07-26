PHOTO NEWS: Buhari meets seven Nigerian governors in London

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with seven Nigerian governors who travelled to London on Tuesday.
The Presidency had announced the meeting on Tuesday, while photos of the meeting were circulated on Wednesday.
The governors were led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and include governors of Ebonyi, Kano, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo.
Mr. Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for about 80 days.
See pictures below:
President Muhammadu Buhari with the State governors
President Muhammadu Buhari having a great laugh
President Muhammadu Buhari with his wife, Aisha
President Muhammadu Buhari exchanging pleasantries with Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi
L-R: Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, President Muhammadu Buhari, Akwa State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom
