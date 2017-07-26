PHOTO NEWS: Buhari meets seven Nigerian governors in London

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with seven Nigerian governors who travelled to London on Tuesday.

The Presidency had announced the meeting on Tuesday, while photos of the meeting were circulated on Wednesday.

The governors were led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and include governors of Ebonyi, Kano, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for about 80 days.

See pictures below: