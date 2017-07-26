PHOTO NEWS: Buhari meets seven Nigerian governors in London

President Muhammadu Buhari having a great laugh

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with seven Nigerian governors who travelled to London on Tuesday.

The Presidency had announced the meeting on Tuesday, while photos of the meeting were circulated on Wednesday.

The governors were led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and include governors of Ebonyi, Kano, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo.

Mr. Buhari has been in London for medical treatment for about 80 days.

See pictures below:

President Muhammadu Buhari with the State governors
President Muhammadu Buhari having a great laugh
President Muhammadu Buhari with his wife, Aisha
President Muhammadu Buhari exchanging pleasantries with Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi
L-R: Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, President Muhammadu Buhari, Akwa State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom

    Ok pictures posted, they saw dying Buhari. How does that solve the unemployment situation in Nigeria, the hunger, bad roads, insecurity, power supply and other problems facing the country?

    • Concerned Citizens

      @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

      Muhamadu Buhari is sick to death and incapacitated after he traveled out on 7th of May
      following initial treatment by blood transfusion. He is not in a physical or mental shape to
      run his personal affairs, to speak more of running the affairs of a village. He does not
      have requisite knowledge – even in good health – to perform the role of a president.

      Anything to the contrary is hogwash. No medical doctor can intern a fully fit and
      conscious patient or sequester such healthy and functional person from duty.
      Muhamadu Buhari is not adjudged by medical experts as able to perform.
      His APC party is doing evil by lying and attempting to make a corpse walk.

  • Justice Equity

    90 days is fast approaching, Nigerians patience are running out under the government of ‘corpsecracy’,so the need for the cabals to arrange another gimmick.
    Was buhari elected to go on self imposed exile and be posting pictures from there as evidence that he has not died,is that the meaning of the change that Nigeria voted for in 2015,even this picture shows buhari as an ‘odi ndu ,onwu ka mma’ ,pray can any of those celebrating a living dead picture of PMB employ a man in the medical and physical conditions of buhari to manage his 1b naira business concerns, when there are more eligible ,young,healthy citizens that can do better,the truthful answer is NO.
    If buhari have any atom of integrity in him,if buhari have any atom of love for Nigeria,if buhari have any atom of decorum, if buhari have any atom of love for Nigerians, he must hand over his resignation letter to those APC delegate ,for onward transmission to the NASS ,so that buhari shall remove himself as a horrible impediment and a grievous obstacle to the peace, unity,progress, prosperity, good development and smooth running of Nigeria.
    Anything outside from that will mean that buhari is desperate for power and suffering from inordinate ambitions.
    Buhari have afflicted Nigerians enough, he should stop distracting 180 million citizens with his selfish and parochial interest ,if he has any atom of patriotism in him.
    Nigeria should not continue to be bugged down by an old sick grand pa that is supposed to be enjoying his retirement ,but chose to make himself a big drag down on his nation and citizens.

    • Julius

      Tell me what policy has stopped since he left the country to attend to his health issues ? Nigeria bugged down because of his absence ? Abeg find better thing to yap about. I mean we all should be concerned about his health but there is nothing stopped because he is in the UK. If there is one, please share .

      • emmanuel

        He asked a very valid question. Will any Multi National corporation keep the man you say in the photo as their CEO after running their Corporation in absentia in eighteen months?
        Locals like you can continue to whip up religious and emotional quotes to help sustain failure. Nigeria has failed beyond redemption and those who carry out economic survey globally have already come up with very sour report on how it will take Nigeria about thirty years to get out of the pains inflicted on the system in the last twenty six months -a country that continuously recorded economic growth before the band of vampires and brainless lot took over.
        For your information, Liar Mohammed has decided to shot you out of social media usage. Part of the hallmark of failed governments in the twenty first century.

      • Kareem

        It took SEVERAL weeks for osinbajo to swear in the two ministers cleared by the senate because he did not have the authority to do so without clearance from ‘the powers that be’.
        Osinbajo did not DARE sign the budget until he was cleared from ‘london’.

        Mr Julius, 2015 is gone..this is not time for politics. Nigerians are truly facing unprecedented suffering. Can’t some of you guys leave sentiments aside and comment truthfully?
        Will you in all honesty say buhari looks like some one who should be ruling the most populous black nation in the world facing several gigantic challenges like recession, poor power supply, massive insecurity, unemployment, ethnic agitations etc??
        Can you be truthful for a change sir?

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      You need urgent medical check up.

  • Julius

    You people and PT will run otile to his early grave by all these FAKE news about Buhari still alive. Right Mr. ‘Intellectual’ ?

    • emmanuel

      Buhari dead or alive is not worth anything to Nigeria.
      I beg talk beta thing make we see road. Only those who leave in the nineteenth century like you are excited about Buhari’s news.
      The World Bank has said Nigeria does not need an ailing leader or more loans, but agile leadership and a vibrant economy

      • Julius

        Are you telling us now that he is not dead ? Top blabbing, just say it and ask for forgiveness from your maker.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Juli you don start abi,abeg no kill pesin with laffu o.

  • No Komment

    “Truly, the APC party and all their friends,
    moles, associates and agents need to be swept from power and
    buried alive in 2019. It is duty for us to do this and to pull our nation back
    from the brink. APC party is a misguided association of pernicious liars,
    confirmed Luciferians, practising satanists, accursed corpsocrats,
    blood-sucking ritualists, unrepentant beasts, godless coprophiliacs, gruesome
    undertakers and unconscionable necromancers who have a deep-seated and
    unbreakable covenant with the spirit of death.

    ………..Femi Fani-Kayode

    (July 25th, 2017)

    • No Komment

      “APC is not a political party
      but a satanic lodge of devil-worshipers and a cult of death. They bring
      nothing but death, decay and destruction. They thrive on death, they feast on
      death, they wait on death and they worship death. Everything they touch results
      in death. It is no wonder that they have cut out the heart of our nation and
      almost killed Nigeria. It is no surprise that their leader and our President
      has vanished into thin air for the last 70 days. It is no wonder that his
      office is evidently in the grave and that, for the better part of the last two
      years, he has been attending a prolonged and turbulent meeting in hell,
      struggling with the angel of death.”

      ………..Femi Fani-Kayode

      (July 25th, 2017)

      • Concerned Citizens

        @disqus_vNgNHRex1N:disqus

        Muhamadu Buhari is sick to death and incapacitated after he traveled out on 7th of May
        following initial treatment by blood transfusion. He is not in a physical or mental shape to
        run his personal affairs, to speak more of running the affairs of a village. He does not
        have requisite knowledge – even in good health – to perform the role of a president.

        Anything to the contrary is hogwash. No medical doctor can intern a fully fit and
        conscious patient or sequester such healthy and functional person from duty.
        Muhamadu Buhari is not adjudged by medical experts as able to perform.His APC party is doing evil by lying and attempting to make a corpse work.

      • Moses Benjamin

        Death,decay and destruction may befall on your and closest family members.

    • No Komment

      @justice_equity:disqus

      With incompetence and ignorance rolled into one Muhamadu Buhari misgoverned
      Nigeria into the worst economic recession in the country’s history. That devastating
      economic recession is predicted to continue after 14 months running; and worsen
      because Buhari has had no clue to override it and has either been ducking the
      real issue by whistling in the dark, or diverting attention to a meaningless and
      senseless war on corruption he declared with no single treasury thief in jail
      till today. Buhari’s absence on indefinite leave makes no difference.

      His presence, if he returns to office, will make no difference too. Nigeria’s Central
      Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele lamented yesterday that Nigeria’s worsened on
      all metrics of economics. He said the period between January and June this year
      alone witnessed a startling fiscal deficit of 2.5 TRILLION NAIRA with virtually nothing
      to show for it by Buhari. On top of that, 28 million youths are officially recorded as
      un-employed inside Nigeria today, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

      And so if whilst Buhari was hale and hearty he threw Nigeria into recession, ramped
      up huge deficits and debts, devalued the national currency by 62%; stoked inflation to
      17% and hiked un-employment to 28 million Nigerians today = to the whole population
      of Ghana; man and child; what does Buhari’s recuperation or imminent return mean to
      mean to anybody inside Nigeria? Nothing at all.

      • Bulus John

        Recession will be running on your head up to the end of your yeye life.

    • Omolola Kayode

      Democracy is a game of numbers as you are opposing mark you there are supporters only time will tell but your assumption is poor to others. It is not only you who will vote others do have the right also.

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    The wailers phones either are either having no data or having flat battery, or having been stolen, or now in a state of irreversible life support as they have wished our able and dear president. God punish the evil doers.

    • Tanimu

      But out of about 15comments, ONLY TWO(2) slave hailers could summon courage to appear here.
      Can’t you see other hailers have abandoned chronic slaves like you and Julius to continue the dirty job?
      Ride on bro, If that’s what makes you feel good!

      • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

        Are you on mental holiday,simply senile. Anyway you have been ignored by most sensible people.

        • soyo

          Correct, Nojeem! Check up my response to one monster called “Uncle Bene” up there, you will appreciate how much they have lost the fight.

          • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

            What else do they want,he is sick,he is in coma,he is almost dead,he is dead. Now they have suddenly lost their evil voices. Thanks brs

  • Uncle Bene

    @justice_equity:disqus ,

    The way I see what is going on in Nigeria is as if Muhamadu Buhari is a retarded child who was deprived
    care and love by his poor parents and who now looks for care and attention in the sunset of his life at 74.
    Otherwise what can make a man of 74 so interested in taking photographs if not attention-deficit? Or is
    there any other man at 74 in anybody’s neighborhood who takes photos every day like a retarded child.
    Now that Buhari has turned governance into a childish game of photography his cognition falls into doubt.
    He may not know what he is doing anymore but just being told to say CHEESE in his remaining days of life.

    • Abu-Abdurrahman

      Surely you are the one who lacks home training and good parental care who can not make any meaningful contribution on the topic but displaying the poor training and care who have been given at your home.

      • A.A Kamson

        @justice_equity:disqus

        If Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina have no sense and wish to have Nigerians
        accept to be governed by photographs, is Abba Kyari – the Chief of Staff, also
        thoughtless not to know better than the duo? Anyone in Nigeria will most likely
        answer that simple question in the affirmative since Nigerians wholly believe
        that the lower anyone’s intelligence quotient the better the person’s chances
        of being appointed Buhari’s Minister for anything. To be frank, Nigeria’s never
        had it so bad. Government has lost meaning and lost dignity under Buhari as
        government parades average behaviour at a crèche of babies in arms. Nigeria
        will instantly become a better place once Muhamadu Buhari is repealed and
        replaced. He is a waste of space.

    • soyo

      It’s so obvious you are mentally retarded and need urgent attention. Bastards like you would not allow the man to rest; you kept carrying devilish rumour that he was incapacitated and you were requesting for evidence. Now that the evidence is out, you become sad that the innocent man is alive and kicking. May Buhari live longer than you and your ilks that wished him dead. If he had refused to have those snapshots as evidence of being alive, it’s children of perdition like yourself that will heating up the polity and singing propaganda that he’s gone. But God Almighty, the master of the universe has disappointed you. Buhari will be back stronger to help us collect the remaining loot still in the custody of all you beneficiaries of Jonathan regime’s lootocracy and maniacal plundering of Nigeria. We await the arrival of the people’s General and pray that God guides him on best way to lead us out of the dungeon of crisis we were plunged into by the PDP’s 16 terrible years luciferic misrule. We pray in Jesus mighty name. Amen

      • The Elderman

        @disqus_gEZli3tqiq:disqus

        MUHAMADU BUHARI NEEDS A MEDICAL TEST TO DETERMINE HIS MENTAL CONSCIOUSNESS.

        IF BY OMISSION OR COMMISSION HE’s still IN LONDON ON THE 100TH DAY, RIOTS WILL ENSUE.

    • Zygote

      If he doesn’t take pictures you will say he is dead, if he takes pictures you will also complain. The only thing I see in these pictures are that he is still very sick and recovering. However, recovering depends on the ailment. Your ability to laugh and smile does not mean you are doing fine. Example, if you have metastasized prostate cancer, you have few smiles left compared to person with benign prostate hypertrophy who can smile all he wants. Senator John McCain of the United States Senate and a formal presidential candidate just had a brain cancer diagnosis, he spent four nights in hospital, after treatment and observation, he was discharged, and voted yesterday in the US congress. For a president to remain in London for 80 days and all we hear is the president is doing well is disingenuous.

      • The Elderman

        @paulpikin:disqus

        MUHAMADU BUHARI NEEDS A MEDICAL TEST TO DETERMINE HIS MENTAL CONSCIOUSNESS.

        IF BY OMISSION OR COMMISSION HE’s still IN LONDON ON THE 100TH DAY, RIOTS WILL ENSUE.

  • George

    What I saw in these photos are Hyenas and real jackars from the wasted land called Nigeria.

  • George

    Any how this animal buhari government has ended long time ago. See his dried face even Satan won’t even accept his worthless soul.

  • Sam A

    The wailing wailers and town crier biafrauds will never be convinced , they are worst than Thomas who claimed until he saw the nail prints on Jesus Christ palms he would not believe he had resurrected . The only person these children of perdition believe is COWNU , they are all insignificant , we can do without them . As per PMB we continue to wish u speedy recovery . We shall roll out drum and songs to praise the Almighty God for spearing your live so as to complete your cleansing exercise u have started