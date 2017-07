Related News

The agitation for restructuring of the country has suffered a setback as the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday voted to reject a proposal to amend the 1999 Constitution to devolve more powers to the states.

Using electronic voting, 48 of 95 Senators present voted against the proposal, which had been challenged on Tuesday by Adamu Aliero, who argued it should not stand without reviewing the revenue sharing formula to give more money to states.

