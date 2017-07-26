CORRECTED POST: Senate rejects affirmative action for women as ministers

Related News

The Senate has voted against a proposal to alter the Constitution to provide for 35 percent affirmative action for women in federal and state cabinets.

A total of 49 of the 96 senators present during the electronic voting on the bill to further amend the 1999 Constitution supported the proposal.

Despite the slight majority, however, the proposal still failed as it came short of the 73 votes needed to succeed.

Two-thirds of the 109 Senators, 73 votes, were required to approve the affirmative action.

The Senate also voted that governors and the president must submit list of commissioners or ministers, with portfolios, to the legislature within 30 days of inauguration.

The lawmakers also voted that FCT Minister should be appointed from one of the six area councils that constitute Abuja.

The lawmakers also voted in support of independent candidacy and a single term for the president and governors.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been corrected to reflect that despite slight majority, the Senate rejected the proposal.