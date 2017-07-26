CORRECTED POST: Senate rejects affirmative action for women as ministers

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The Senate has voted against a proposal to alter the Constitution to provide for 35 percent affirmative action for women in federal and state cabinets.

A total of 49 of the 96 senators present during the electronic voting on the bill to further amend the 1999 Constitution supported the proposal.

Despite the slight majority, however, the proposal still failed as it came short of the 73 votes needed to succeed.

Two-thirds of the 109 Senators, 73 votes, were required to approve the affirmative action.

The Senate also voted that governors and the president must submit list of commissioners or ministers, with portfolios, to the legislature within 30 days of inauguration.

The lawmakers also voted that FCT Minister should be appointed from one of the six area councils that constitute Abuja.

The lawmakers also voted in support of independent candidacy and a single term for the president and governors.

Follow our live updates of the votes here.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This post has been corrected to reflect that despite slight majority, the Senate rejected the proposal.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    the affirmative action law has not passed forth e purposes of amending the constitution. One needs 2/3 of the109 members (which is 72 members). 48 members cannot pass it.

    • True Cross Riverian

      So unfair. They even rejected amendments to devolve power to the States.So sad. Anyway constitutional reviews are usually work in progress in every democracy. I’m sure the proposals will be debated and put to vote in some other time, maybe 2020. We keep trying. Nigeria must get better Citizens now know that the power to amend laws rest with the Legislature .So all the hullabaloo about restructuring should be targeted at engaging and dialoging with Legislators at National and Sate Assemblies By proponents instead of all the media hype and press conferences. Our elite know that most Nigerians are not politically savvy and vulnerable

      • Dele Awogbeoba

        I looked at Vanguard and the cable and they suggested devolution of power actually did pass. Not sure that I will trust any of the things stated in newspapers as some of them seem misinformed.